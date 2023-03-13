Aprs at The Amp offers six performances over two nights from April 7-8





French house duo Polo & Pan will headline April 7 at The Amp event.

Vail Valley Foundation / Courtesy Photo The Vail Valley Foundation recently announced the lineup for the first-ever Aprs at The Amp, two nights of music headlining April 7-8 at Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater as the exciting finale to the series of Vail After concerts. Celebrate Vail Mountains 60e anniversary season, Aprs at The Amp falls towards the end of the ski season, making for a memorable weekend of skiing and snowboarding during the day, followed by world-class entertainment at The Amp in the evening. Here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming April lineup at The Amp in Vail: Polo & Pan with the support of Lewis OfMan and Haasy April 7 Polo & Pan are a timeless Parisian duo who have achieved global notoriety by sparking a summertime musical hedonism that passes like executives through Hollywood films of the Golden Era, think romantic thrillers in San Tropez or young love in Rio de Janeiro. Janeiro. French DJs continue to refine their cinematic impressions of house, disco, club, techno and psychedelia. Their music has been featured in Apple commercials, Netflix movies and at festivals around the world. Have you ever managed Polo & Pan? Listen to Magic to get an idea of ​​their style. Support local journalism Give Opening for French DJs Polo & Pan at The Amp on April 7 will be provided by Colorado native and Belly Up regular Haasy and fellow Frenchman Lewis OfMan, whose music is consistently highlighted around the world. Big Gigantic’s Dominic Lalli seamlessly alternates between sax and keyboards during the electronic dance band’s performances.

Tobin Voggesser/Vail Daily Archive Big Gigantic and DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak with support from Alana English on April 8 Big Gigantic live up to their name by mixing electronic dance music with their live instruments to create a truly unique sound, one that is as thoughtful as it is danceable. Denver’s pair of genres continue to elevate with each album and show, blending musically mature melodies with addictive beats and samples that cut across all styles of music, from jazz to hip-hop, funk to dubstep. Their music has been featured in movies, TV shows, video games, and they have performed in concerts in Europe, South America, India, and Japan, as well as the United States. Never heard of Big Gigantic? Check out Got Me Like to see what it’s all about. Co-headlining with Big Gigantic on April 8 will be DJ Pee .Wee, aka Anderson .Paak, performing an all-vinyl set before Big Gigantics’ performance. This rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and drummer has an extensive resume that spans multiple musical genres. He is a Grammy Award winner and has worked with some of the biggest names in music including Andre 3000 and Bruno Mars. DJ Pee .Wee will rock the crowd with his set of all-vinyl hits from the 1970s to the 2000s, covering genres such as funk, soul, classic dance house, 80s pop, rock, disco , hip-hop and R&B. Alana English will open for DJ Pee .Wee and Big Gigantic at The Amp. The Englishman hails from Pittsburgh but has called Colorado home for some time now. For tickets, more information on Aprs at The Amp, and the latest schedule of upcoming performances at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail this summer, visit grfavail.com.

