What to expect from the big nominees at the Oscars ceremony tonight | Entertainment

Despite growing backlash and dwindling viewership, the Oscars remain the premier ceremony for movies vying to have their name next to the biggest theatres.

This year’s nominees, unsurprisingly, are something of a breath of fresh air from years past. James Cameron makes a comeback as Avatar: The Way of the Water received four nominations to go along with its killer whale-sized box office.

Academy regular Martin McDonagh makes his return to both the awards and his Irish country home at Banshees of Insherin. Even the hip-pushing, microphone-gobbling Austin Butler is getting a little enamored with his now-notorious portrayal of Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of the same name.

It’s been a big year for big movies, and thankfully that notion is shared by the people sealing those Oscars envelopes.

With any type of awards show, it’s always fun to make predictions about the winners, as well as discuss some of the left-out films that seemed to deserve their night on the red carpet. With that, let’s take a look at the categories and their nominees.

Supporting actor

It’s hard to see anyone other than Ke Huy Quans Waymond winning this one. Although Banshees of Insherin is a film highlighted by its masculine performances, Quan delivers a performance that touches the heart just as strongly as the fabric of the universe in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

supporting actress

Although Jamie Lee Curtis is a fan favorite, Angela Bassett is the most likely to claim victory in this category. The only casting candidate for Wakanda Forever, her heartbreaking performance as a grieving mother in this near-posthumous sequel is sure to grab the attention of the Academies.

Animated feature

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is an almost guaranteed victory after its financial and critical success at the end of the year, although it would be nice if a regular and hardcore animation advocate like Guilliermo Del Toro was under the spotlight for his interpretation of Pinocchio.

production design

Despite its polarizing reception and unflattering turnover, this one will undoubtedly go to Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlinos for their work on Babylon. Set in the Golden Age of Hollywood, this film feels as immersed in its time as it is in its hedonism.

costume design

Again, Babylon pleads for grandeur in its design. While designer Mary Zophres will likely take home gold, there’s room for Elvisto, in all his bedazzled glory.

Cinematography

Perhaps the busiest of the categories mentioned so far, there are plenty of mouth-watering contenders for Best Cinematography. Even with Roger Deakins back in the nominees list and All Quiet on the Western Front being a spectacle of violence, there’s only one film that really cements itself as a work of visual prowess. Mandy Walker and Elvis’ photography department are sure to say thank you, thank you very much in their best portrayal of the late king of rock and roll on Oscar night.

Editing

Here is the king again. Elvis editors Matt Villa and Jonathon Redmond undoubtedly deserve this win, with their impeccable work on this absolute journey of a biopic.

Make-up and hairstyle

This category is again one that could easily see Elvis heralded as the victor thanks to former Disney golden boy Austin Butler’s stunning transformation into several different iterations of Elvis Presley. Even so, the Academy would be wrong if it didn’t acknowledge crestfallen Colin Farrell’s metamorphosis into Gotham’s biggest and baddest gangster as Penguin in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Her

The cinematic event of the summer, Top Gun: Maverick has undoubtedly won over fans and critics alike, thanks in large part to its sound mixing adding to the immersion of a summertime popcorn movie like this. wants to display.

Visual effects

Every nominee here has a reason to be included, don’t get me wrong, but Avatar: The Way of Water locked this one in from the first trailer released on YouTube. An absolute spectacle of CGI and the limits yet to be pushed in motion capture, James Cameron and his visual effects team can go ahead and congratulate themselves on a job well done on this almost literal trip to Pandora.

Score

With its production and costumes already locking you in the Roaring Twenties, Babylon keeps you there with Justin Hurwitz’s trumpet-filled score. The La La Land composer continues to flex his period muscles even more, this time in a booze-packed fiasco whose soundtrack seems to encourage on-screen debauchery.

Song

One of the weakest categories this year, most likely Rihanna and Ludwig Goransson will see the applause for their song Lift Me Up by Wakanda Forever.

Documentary

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed feels the most topical documentary and the most likely to grab the attention of academies this year. Documenting two women creating a safe haven in war-torn Ukraine, something so poignant seems most likely to see its name in the winners envelope.

International feature film

A stark reminder of wars past, All Quiet on the Western Front leaves the idea of ​​war less watered down than Saving Private Ryandid over 20 years ago. A remake of the 1930 film of the same name, German cinema now has a new jewel in its crown.

Animated short film

With its extremely distinct animation style, Ice Merchants boasts an impressive visual story of grief with its use of color and lack of dialogue.

Documentary short film

A quaint documentary about parenthood and all its quirks, How Do You Measure a Year? presents a great idea in just 29 minutes. Its concept as well as its sentiment are likely to be appreciated by Academy voters.

Live action short film

Another solemn reminder of a broken world (the Oscars’ favorite thing), The Red Suitcase will likely emerge victorious.

Director

Even with a goliath like Spielberg back in the ring and Everything Everywhere All at Once being the favorite for a sweep, Ireland’s Martin McDonagh is likely the winner here. The directors’ apparent passion project, Banshees of Insherin, harnesses the full force of the filmmakers back to the farm in this heartwarming, bleak drama.

Best actor

Man, oh man. Austin Butler loved praising his process in the press circuits for getting into these two-tone Elvis Presley shoes. Colin Farrell is perhaps the best he’s ever been at home with his directorial mentor at McDonagh in his performance of laughable misery. Nevertheless, the Academy should disband if the award is not given to Brendan Fraser for his heartbreaking performance in Aronofskys The Whale. His first notable feature in over a decade, Fraser is seen here finally showing off his reach and legitimacy in a film that focuses on crushing performances.

Best Actress

Again, a lot to unpack here. Michelle Yeoh could easily bring this one home for her performance in Everything Everywhere, All At Once, a film whose nature almost demands that multiple sides of the same performance be given. Newcomer Ana de Armas wowed audiences with her portrayal of Marylin Monroe in Blonde. But theres a clear candidate who crescendos above the rest. Oscar regular Cate Blanchett is back for an encore in her new film Tr. after this musical number has heard its last notes.

Original screenplay

Even with McDonagh’s poignant yet humorous Banshees of Insherin sporting incredible screenplay, this winner could have been predicted in a hundred different universes. Anywhere, Anything as both a sci-fi epic and a family drama unattached to Marvel or Lucasfilm will surely win over the Academy as it did moviegoers in March of last year.

Adapted scenario

Here, the epics of war and the murders of millionaires are no match for Tom Cruise. Top Gun: Maverick is the obvious choice for this year’s best suited storyline, redefining the legacy sequel and playing a major role in putting the butts back in place after the pandemic. While best picture is too daunting in a category for this ride through theaters, its recognition will still be seen as a good example of not just sequel making, but filmmaking as a business.

Best Picture

It’s the big one. We’ve rounded up all of the movie highlights this year, from awe-inspiring orchestras to ranching cattle in the countryside. Awards season has done a lot to highlight just how great movies can be in every way. This year’s nominees read like a love letter to the very nature of cinema, whatever the subject matter. It just seems like the blockbuster pioneer and godfather of modern cinema is getting his start on the stage for his own personal love letter to the art form he helped shape. Speilbergs The Fablemans will likely hoist this golden mannequin high tonight, as a quintessential moment of adoration and admiration for the art of cinema.