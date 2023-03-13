Entertainment
‘Goonie For Life’ Ke Huy Quan Wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar
Ke Huy Quan left the Dolby Theater in tears after winning an Oscar for his role in Everything everywhere all at once.
Considered a favorite to win, Quan won Best Supporting Actor, beating fellow Judd Hirsch nominees (The Fabelmans), Brian Tyree Henry (Pavement) and two of The Banshees of Inisherin’s cast: Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, respectively.
During his speech, an emotional Quan thanked the people in his life who helped him get to where he is today.
My mother is 84 years old and she watches at home. Mom, I just won an Oscar! the Vietnamese-born actor began his speech. My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow I ended up here, on the biggest stage in Hollywood.
They say stories like this only happen in movies. I can’t believe this is happening to me. That’s the American dream! Quan said. Thank you very much to the academy for this honor of a lifetime. Thanks to my mother for the sacrifices she made to bring me here. To my little brother, David, who calls me every day just to remind me to take good care of myself. I love your brother!
The actor then thanked the film’s cast and crew, including directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Later, he paid tribute to his former Goonies co-star Jeff Cohen, who has since become an entertainment attorney. He would also have helped Quan negotiate his contract for the very film for which he won an Oscar.
[Thank you] has my Goonies brother for life: Jeff Cohen, he says of his friend.
After Quan’s victory, my colleague Goonies Star Sean Astin took to Twitter to congratulate his old friend: “So happy, proud and over the moon,” he wrote. “CONGRATULATIONS. Well deserved!!!!”
Quan was especially sincere in thanking his wife.
I owe it all to the love of my life, my wife, Echo, who month after month, year after year for 20 years told me that one day, one day my time will come. Dreams are something to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. For everyone, please keep your dreams alive! Thank you very much for welcoming me again. I like you. Thanks thanks thanks!
Quans’ victory marks one of Hollywood’s greatest comebacks. He began his career as a child actor in the 80s, appearing in blockbusters such as 1984. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and the years 1985 The Goonies.
Quan’s portrayal of Waymond Wang in Everything everywhere all at once earned him several awards before the big night, including the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Speaking earlier this month about the multi-year journey it took to get to the Oscars, Quan praised directors like Steven Spielberg for giving him a head start in the industry as a young actor. Asian.
If you look back, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas were the first to put an Asian kid in a big movie in a big role, he told Yahoo Entertainment. Over the years so many people have come to me and said, I wanted be you when I was growing up.
|
