Coca-Cola uses famous paintings by Warhol, Munch and more to sell soda | Smart News
In the early 1960s, Andy Warhol began experimenting with his signature screen printing technique, which he used to make artistic statements about mass production, including his iconic works depicting Campbells soup cans And Coca Cola bottles. A coke is a coke, he once said, according to the Whitney Museum of American Artand no amount of money can get you a better coke than the tramp on the corner drinks.
Now, more than 50 years later, Coca-Cola is capitalizing on pop artists’ comments on consumerism. A new global advertising campaign, titled Masterpiece, features Warhols 1962Coke (4)alongside familiar paintings by other masters, such as Edvard Munchs The Scream (1895), by Vincent Van Gogh Room in Arles (1889) And Utagawa Hiroshiges Drum Bridge and Sunset Hill (1858). Contemporary artists like Stefania Tejada And Wonderbühle are also included.
Knowing Warhol’s critiques of consumerism, Coca-Cola’s strategy is striking, writes clean arts Min Chen. If you can’t beat them, his latest campaign seems to say, co-opt them.
THE two minute movie opens in an art museum, where a group of students draw under the watchful eye of their teacher, all but a young man, about to fall asleep, the page of his brutally blank sketchbook.
But then the paintings come to life. A Hand of Aket divine idyll (2022) springs from its frame, pulling the Coke bottle from Warhol’s painting, hanging on a nearby wall. Thus begins the soda bottle odyssey through the major works of the museum hall, as figures from new and old paintings mingle the drink.
The last masterpiece we see, which finally delivers the ice cold Coke to the student, is Johannes Vermeers A girl with an earring (1665). (Incidentally, the real painting is currently on display in a blockbuster exhibition at Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.) She opens the bottle and hands it with a cheeky wink, just before the art students’ unfortunate teacher comes over to see his now-completed homework.
Coca-Cola has also rolled out a new landing page where visitors can view the paintings in the ad and watch interviews with some of the featured contemporary artists.
THE Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts is on board with the new campaign. These pieces, paired with works by emerging artists from around the world, celebrate the inspirational power of visual art through the magical lens of Coca-Cola, Michael Dayton, Director of Licensing, Marketing and Sales of the foundation, tells clean art.
In recent years, using famous artwork in advertising has become a popular strategy. But unlike the Andy Warhol Foundation, other artists don’t always approve of these campaigns. In November, British street artist Banksy called the clothing brand Guess for using his creations for a new collection without his consent. Meanwhile, the American artist Keith HaringHis work popped up seemingly everywhere, from Adidas sneakers to a Pandora jewelry campaign.
There are plenty of people who will shiver at the sight of a girl with an earring popping the cork off a coke bottle, written Creative reviews Megan Williams, although it’s more common to see famous artwork in these settings these days.
