Obituary of Dame Phyllida Barlow | Phyllida Barlow

Growing up, artist Phyllida Barlow, who died aged 78, was warned by her mother against trading in her illustrious ancestry. Her father’s family tree was adorned with Huxley and Wedgwood, but it was another of his ancestors that her mother particularly had in mind. Barlow was Charles Darwin’s great-great-granddaughter.

In the 1960s, when I was going to Chelsea College of Art, there was quite a socialist approach, Barlow recalls sweetly. Anything that smacked of privilege was more of an obstacle than something to brag about. I became rather inhibited by the association. It is an inhibition that was to shape her as a sculptor.

When, in 2017, Barlow reveals his work madness in the British pavilion at the Venice Biennale, critics were transfixed by its disorder. A carefully crafted confection of shipwrecks and jetsams, papier-mache lollipops and abstract expressionist gates tumbled from the pavilion and into the gardens beyond. The works’ refusal to be confined reflects a parallel refusal to be defined. In the past, Barlow noted, the sculpture had historical accounts. It was dominated by the plinth, it monumentalized and celebrated individuals. One of them, quite often, was Darwin. Tied in the follies rejection of a statuesque ancestry was its makers’ renunciation of its own.

Venice marked both a high point in Barlow’s career, and she was 73 at the time a late bloomer of it. Even a decade ago, the idea that she could one day be the official British artist of the Biennials would have been unthinkable. For over four decades of his career, Barlow had no galleries and showed almost no work. This too fueled the aesthetics of his art. While other British sculptors of his generation, Antony Gormley, for example, or Richard Deacon made traditional sculpture over time, Barlow quietly monopolized the market for an evanescent art.

La folie by Phyllida Barlows on display at the British pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2017. Photography: David Levene/The Guardian

One of the earliest pieces, made in the 1970s in the basement studio of his home in north London, was Tent: a sculpture consisting of a sheet of canvas thrown over a wooden frame and then heavily painted. This caused absolute hostility, Barlow recalls happily. It has never been exhibited. I remember two former Slade students saying it was better to throw it away.

This was followed, in the 1980s and 1990s, by guerrilla sculptures, illegally installed in North London schoolyards, abandoned houses and a former stocking factory. Still others have been shown to friends. Sometimes at night, Barlow threw objects she had made into the Thames, these sculptural performances having, as she said, only one audience.

The inspiration behind it all, she attributes to her paternal grandmother. So it’s from Nora Darwin (the botanist and geneticist Nora Barlow), rather than Noras’ grandfather, Charles, whom Phyllida liked to trace her descent. Her understairs closet was filled with beautifully folded brown paper, she recalls. Navy blue sugar paper that grocers used and neatly assembled piles of reusable things like black rubber bands and old matchboxes. We continued to use Christmas decorations made during the war years well into the 1950s, strange rather abject pieces of cardboard with paint on them.

The virtue of such frugality was lost in the materialism of the 1960s and the decades of greed that followed. It infected the art world as much as any other: Jeff Koons’ expensive and brilliant toughness will go down as a testament to the times. It was only with the turn of the millennium and the rise of environmentalism that ideas of sculptural fragility finally began to gain traction.

Barlow’s madness, made of cheap, recycled materials and looking like it could fall apart at any moment, was absolutely of its time. The neoclassical pavilion in which it was located had been built in 1909, at the height of British imperial power. The year before the madness, to Barlow’s despair, the UK had voted to leave the European Union. Standing in a once great and now sinking imperial city, his work and his name seemed to ponder the repeated vanities of history.

Phyllida was the daughter of Biddy (née Brigit Hope Black) and Erasmus Barlow. Her father was a prominent psychiatrist who was in Newcastle researching wartime traumatic brain injury when Phyllida, his third and last child, was born there.

The family moved to London and Chelsea, at 18 she met Fabian Peake, son of the novelist Mervyn. In 1966 she married him and left the same year to study at the Slade School of Fine Art and, later, to teach there. When the couple’s first child, Florence, was born in 1973, Barlow gave up work. Raising children and making art were, she said, completely incompatible. It’s not meant to be cruel or full of regret. Both are creative. But the minute you work from home, there’s a collision.

Four more Clover children, Tabitha and twins, Eddie and Lewis followed over the next eight years. (All would become artists of sorts.) It was not until his forties that Barlow resumed teaching, first at Bristol, then at Brighton, Camberwell and finally at Slade. She will stay at the school until her retirement as a teacher in 2009. Then came the visit of Hauser & Wirth, the Swiss gallery owners who make the king. While Barlow’s work had gone under the radar for 40 years, her fame as a thinker and teacher was not. Among the artists she had taught at the Slade were Rachel Whiteread, Tacita Dean and Martin Creed, all of whom, by 2010, were far more famous than she was. It was from these former students that Iwan Wirth heard Barlow’s name.

That year, he visited her at the famously messy suburban home in Finsbury Park, north London, where she and Peake had raised their family. I couldn’t believe that was where she lived, recalls Wirth. My driver said: I don’t think that could be it. And then we are in this extraordinary house, which Phyllida explains that she never cleans. It was like therapy for the Swiss soul, the opposite of what we were raised in. We immediately knew it was vintage Hauser & Wirth.

Fame came quickly. The year of Wirth’s visit, Barlow had a joint exhibition with the Iranian sculptor Nairy Baghramian, at the Serpentine Gallery in London. The following year, she was belatedly made a Royal Academician, in 2015 CBE and in 2021 Dame. In 2014, his installation Dockin the Tate Britains echoing the Duveen Galleries, wowed critics, many of whom, five years previously, had never heard of her.

Like a folly, the quay opposed the mottled vastness of the space in which it stood with an insistent anti-monumentalism of its own. The Tate Britain appeared to have been hit by a tsunami that left behind wooden pallets, pieces of pipework and old painted doors that arranged themselves into sculptural shapes. And there were palisades that particularly fascinated Barlow, their film-set thinness exposing the false solidity of architecture like the Duveen Galleries.

The new century, Barlow believed, had been defined not by monuments but by monuments falling: the destruction of the World Trade Center in 2001, the toppling of the statue of Saddam Hussein in Firdos Square in 2003.

Aesthetically, they were things to mourn and celebrate. In the collapse of a monument, there is tragedy, triumph, beauty, and also immense pain, Barlow said. As for her own work, she mused, I like big sculpture, that feeling that my own physicality is competing with something that has no rational need to be in the world. And I think that in itself is just an expression of the human condition, of who we are and what we are.

Barlow is survived by her husband and children.

(Gillian) Phyllida Barlow, sculptor, b. April 4, 1944; passed away on March 12, 2023