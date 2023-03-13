Belfast’s Music, Innovation and Virtual Production Takes the Stage at SXSW, Austin Texas





Date: March 13, 2023 Belfast’s music, creative industries and innovation talent have the opportunity to shine at this year’s major US SXSW conference and festival, thanks to support from the Belfast City Council, Arts Council of NI and Digital Catapult. Known globally as the must-attend event in music and the creative industries, this year’s keynote speakers include luminaries Tilda Swinton, New Order, William Shatner and Eva Longoria. Councilor Ryan Murphy, Chairman of the Belfast City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “Belfast is currently the only UNESCO City of Music on the island of Ireland, so it makes sense to support and to champion our talent at SXSW. It is recognized globally as one of the essential platforms for the creative industries, reaching an incredibly influential audience. SXSW also offers invaluable networking opportunities for those looking to build business relationships around the world, with a program of panels and roundtables featuring senior executives and industry experts. We are committed to supporting the development of Belfast’s creative industries. With the Belfast Region City Deal investment program over the next 10 years, strengthening our innovation capabilities, we will make great strides in the world of music, film and entertainment – and that will translate into investments and opportunities for the people living here. Output Belfast presents six great new acts from NI at the Courtyard with the British Music Embassy on March 16th. Far Caspian (Irish singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Joel Johnston), pop punk trio Cherym from Derry, Lemonade Shoelace from Newcastle on a mission to bring color to the world through their music and visual art, Wynona Bleach from Belfast who mix alternative rock, shoegaze and power pop who recently supported Alice in Chains on their Irish tour, Belfast power duo Dea Matrona whose name, derived from Celtic mythology, translates to “divine mother goddess” , and Belfast’s Junk Drawer whose music is a dynamic, idiosyncratic hallmark of indie rock. Belfast’s NI Music Prize-winning Robocobra Quartet will bring their jazz and punk-inspired spoken word creation to the program and Belfast-born artist Andrea Magee, now based in Austin TX, will also perform at the festival. Andrea’s roots are in Irish folk and her bodhran drumming and flute playing testify to her lifelong connection to her heritage. In addition to the musical showcase, a session entitled ‘The Problem of Creativity and Technology…Who Drives What?’ spotlighted the work of three female NI pioneers. From ballet dancer to MedTech pioneer, Movetru founder Naomi McGregor, from theater production to immersive guru, Zoe Seaton, director of Big Telly, and from neon artist to XR storytelling evangelist, Deepa Mann -Kler shared their stories of pivoting from traditional creative art forms to embrace emerging technology and innovate around themes related to MedTech, well-being and conflict, to reach new audiences and boost business. Guerrillas and Mandalorians: Taming the Global Virtual Production Monster, from Northern Ireland, highlighted how NI produces local production skills and world-class facilities for the global virtual production industry by mobilizing young talent eager to deploy a guerrilla-style “break to fix” thinking. to overcome VP pipeline skills, while attracting Hollywood’s virtual production elite through Tier 1 facilities being created in the Belfast Region City Deal-funded Ulster Studio at Giant’s Park. Studio Ulster will provide the best environment for the next generation of this vital creative technology to be produced to a world class standard. For more information on SXSW, visit www.sxsw.com And for more information on the Belfast Region City Deal investment scheme, go to belfastregioncitydeal.co.uk

