2 stabbed in front of Tri-Rail, Amtrak station in Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, Florida. Hollywood police are investigating a double stabbing that was reported Monday morning outside the Tri-Rail and Amtrak station. Sky 10 was above the stage at 3001 Hollywood Blvd. around 9:30 am when several police cars were parked in front of the station. Hollywood police confirmed that two people were stabbed in the parking lot by someone who then fled. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as crime scene technicians took photos and gathered evidence. Detectives were seen speaking with a man who said he witnessed the crime, claiming a boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend. It is not known who the second victim is. Hollywood police said they are now trying to find out who the suspect is. As for the victims, both were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood to be treated for their injuries. It was pretty terrible, a witness told Local 10 News. A guy stabbed a girl or her wife, we think. The conditions of the victims have not yet been released. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Trains at the station run on schedule.

