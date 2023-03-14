Moments after Everything Everywhere All at Once won the ninety-fifth Academy Awards, a result that landed like a love bomb at the Dolby Theater, where I sat nosebleed. I was at the Governors Ball, the Academys after-party there. , contemplating a ceremony that had been full of feel-good moments but devoid of the particular brand of chaos we expect at the Oscars, with such high-profile debacles as the Best Picture envelope confusion and the Slap. At the party, a French pastry chef gave me a chocolate cigar, with caramelized popcorn on one end, that had been soaked in liquid nitrogen to make it smoke. As I bit into it, I felt a pang of uncertainty. What was that feeling?

That’s when I met producer Donna Gigliotti, Oscar winner (for Shakespeare in Love, in 1999) and former producer of the ceremony, who said the show had been fun, but a little boring. He’s the Joe Biden of the Oscars, she said, precisely summing up the evening. After the turbulence and sheer weirdness of the Slap, this year has given new meaning to awards normalcy: warm, relatively uneventful, familiar in its rhythms, reassuring in its monotony. The speeches had been sweet and ambitious, and the expected triumph of Everything Everywhere, produced from the right envelope, had given the evening a soft landing. Oh, that’s right, I thought. This is what the Oscars usually look like.

Near the sushi bar I saw Jimmy Kimmel, who had done an admirable job as a host a year after the Slap and six years after chairing Envelopegate. I asked him if he had come into tonight expecting something crazy to happen. No, he told me. We could go another forty years without having anything else like it. The only thing I can compare him to in my lifetime is Mike Tyson biting off Evander Holyfield’s ear.

Without major incident, the 2023 Oscars could be enjoyed for their more comfortable milestones. Although Everything Everywhere had its detractors, its rolling wins went down well at Dolby, with moving speeches from its three interim winners. Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan probably had the happiest bow of this year’s awards season, and his win capped a remarkable comeback after leaving the company after his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom child-actor years. Jamie Lee Curtis (Best Supporting Actress) choked up in her speech when talking about her famous parents, Oscar nominees Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, casting her win as some sort of family promise kept. And Michelle Yeoh (Best Actress), who won a close race with Cate Blanchett (Tr), accepted her Oscar from co-presenter Halle Berry, notably the latest woman of color to come out on top in the category. After Yeohs’ triumph, they are a group of two. Winning Best Picture for Everything Everywhere, this year’s Unicorn at the Oscars, was a win for Asian representation and for fans of the weird, franchise-free genre that can make over a hundred million dollars. And reach the heights of the Oscars.

I had started my evening with the tape of My Year of Dicks, nominated for Best Animated Short, whose title had reduced the appointment announcement to giggles. At noon, I arrived at the writer’s house, Pamela Ribon, who based the film on her quest, at fifteen, to lose her virginity to the good boy. When I arrived at her home in Atwater Village, the house was overflowing with parents, children and stylists. Ribon came down in a swirling red dress and Team Dicks, as they called themselves, posed for photos on the lawn. What do you think, mom? said Ribon, twirling in the breeze. People weren’t as excited for any of my weddings. Team Dicks piled into two black SUVs, and Ribon reflected on the trajectory that had taken her from teenage yearning to the Oscars. I had always had imaginary boyfriends, starting with Grover, she said. Growing up outside of Houston, she watched the Oscars on TV. I remember fighting with my dad the year Out of Africa was up for Best Picture instead of Ghostbusters. I was really angry that Bill Murray wasn’t nominated, and my dad was like, It’s not the movies that are nominated. If she could go back to 1991 and tell her fifteen-year-old daughter she was going to the Oscars, how would she react? She said: Is Johnny Depp there? said Ribon, grimacing. I should break his heart. He is not who you thought he would grow up to be.

The car turned onto North Highland Avenue, where security guards checked under the car for bombs, and we passed a protester with a sign saying THE WICKED PENETRATE ON ALL SIDES WHEN VIOLENCE IS EXALTED AMONG THE PEOPLE. Terrible actors parading! He cried. Ribon burst out laughing. He’s not wrong. She reached into her bag and handed me a tiny crystal in the shape of male genitalia, officially welcoming me to Team Dicks. It’s for healing and climaxing, she told me. The car slowed down. We were at the Oscars.

I walked to the red carpet, what a shock! was not red but champagne, a color the Academy said was meant to be soothing, like a sunset on the beach, perhaps to avoid another slap in the face. The carpet was divided into two lanes: one for very important people, the other for relatively unimportant people, where I walked past a bleacher full of screaming fans. As I walked around a huge Oscar statue, I saw lots of sparkling sequins and an Epcot-style mix of fashions from around the world: saris, kimono, yarmulke, Native American war bonnet. At the foot of the grand staircase leading to the theater, I met Emile Hertling Pronard, an Ivalu-nominated short film producer, wearing sunglasses and what looked like a white hoodie. He told me he was from Greenland and his hoodie was actually a traditional garment called annoaraq. Greenland is huge, but there is hardly anyone. The Oscars are huge, but they are completed with people, he observes. Was there anyone he hoped to meet? Not really, he said. I just want people to meet Greenland.

Reviews of the champagne carpet were mixed. At the top of the stairs, I saw Carrie Brownstein, riot-grrrl rocker and Portlandia star, with her partner, Karen Murphy, who was nominated for production design, for Elvis. Joining them are performance artist Miranda July, who narrated the nominated documentary Fire of Love. I like this color, said July, of the carpet. Brownstein found it soothing. Red makes you restless, she says. Maybe they studied it for a year and thought, the problem was the carpet. A few minutes later, I saw artist Nan Goldin, the subject of the All the Beauty and the Bloodshed documentary, who said the carpet tint was horrible. What happened to the red carpet? I don’t think champagnes work, do they? she asked. We walked to the lobby, where an announcer said, Please be seated. This year, the Oscars will start in thirty-five minutes.

I took my place, in row G, on the highest balcony. My young seatmate, who was attending the ceremony for the first time, looked at the scenery and said: I like to see the device from the inside. The lights went out and Kimmel walked out. His opening monologue pleased the live crowd, although a box office gut punch from Babylons prompted gasps. Soon, the expected victory seemed to unite the public in euphoria. Then comes Best Supporting Actress. To my right was a Marvel Studios executive, who tensed Angela Bassett was Marvel’s first-ever acting nominee, for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. When she lost to Jamie Lee Curtis, the executive clapped politely, then slipped away during the next commercial break.