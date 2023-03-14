5 Star Bollywood Actresses With Remarkable Roles — Transcontinental Times





INDIA: The Indian film industry has been the medium through which emotions and values ​​are conveyed to the masses. As far as Bollywood is concerned, a large part of the films plays a vital role in the portrayal of characters (actors and actresses) and their societal impact. Unfortunately, actresses are often cast as secondary characters in film and have to deal with pay parity in the industry. But, lately, leading actresses are giving phenomenal performances with female-centric films. – Advertisement – Note: The list below is not in ranking order. 5 Bollywood Actresses With Phenomenal Performances Vidya Balan (Kahaani 2012) Photo credit: Twitter/IndiainBelarus – Advertisement – It’s always been a mindset that women are meant for softer roles, but the basic thought process was shattered by our own Vidya Balan, who attempted a thriller like Kahaani. The film proved the courage of Balans’ versatility as an actress. Often judged for her weight, the actress has proven her talent through the Bollywood crime thriller. The film forced minds to believe that an ordinary woman can also stand up for herself when it comes to her family and loved ones. It’s been 11 years since the movie came out, and the denouement still holds one of the best plot twists that still shocks us to this day. One of the best Indian thrillers of all time, which gave us chills every time we watched it. The atmosphere of Kolkata and its festival are also among the characters in this film, which I liked the most. Vidya Balan Supremacy 11 Years of History (2012) pic.twitter.com/Jge8Aw4f1p — Metro Talkies (@TalkiesMetro) March 10, 2023 Fan reaction on Twitter – Advertisement – Rani Mukerji (Mardaani film series) Photo credit: Twitter/taran_adarsh 90s queen Rani Mukerji is often described as the lover of romance heroes. However, times changed and the actress updated her style and appeared in a movie as Mardaani. Following the success of the first movie, YRF released the sequel in 2019 as Mardaani 2. The Bollywood action movie series is full of twists and turns, making moviegoers bite their nails. The diva, attempting the role of a cop, proved that women are no less than men. Mardani 2 is a masterpiece and Rani Mukherjee has once again proven herself to be the best actress in Bollywood. Rape itself is the worst crime, unacceptable and unforgivable. Plus, the movie is a tight slap in the face to today’s society and the way they think about women. #Mardaani2 pic.twitter.com/SoJ9Va9tRf — Prasad (@seenu_107) December 17, 2019 Fan reaction on Twitter Deepika Padukone (Padmaavat 2018) Photo credit: Twitter/RanveerOfficial The royal queen of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Deepika Padukone, is often recognized as the epitome of grace and intelligence. The role of Queen Padmavati is played by the actress herself, which brings everyone to tears. The versatile actress has her own way of speaking through her body language. Although the film has two Bollywood lead actors, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singhthe star is taken by Padukone. Trivia about the film by a fan on Twitter Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi 2019) Photo credit: Instagram/kanganaranaut Kangana Ranaut, a daring, dynamic and at the same time very passionate about her work, never fails to spread her charisma on the big screen. Speaking about the role of Manikarnika, Kangana did the periodic film justice. She delivered a captivating performance as Rani Lakshmibai. Kangana, in the interview, revealed how she attempted all the action sequences on her own. Thus, she had an accident on the sets and got stitches on her forehead. Taking on tough roles like this, she received huge applause. Fan reaction on Twitter Kriti Sanon (Mimi 2021) Photo credit: Instagram/kritisanon The critically acclaimed film Mimi, released during the pandemic, surprised audiences with its hard-hitting storyline celebrating motherhood. Although it is a remake of the Marathi film Mala Ai Vahhaychy!, Kriti Sanon single-handedly did her role justice. The Bollywood film was based on a real surrogacy incident. Taking center stage, Kriti managed to connect with viewers. The actress gained 15kg for the film, which was hailed as a phenomenal body transformation. I came to Bollywood with no filmy background!

Today Kriti Sanon is one of the best Bollywood actresses!

Has won many awards so far!

Kriti Sanon’s performance in Mimi is one of the best performances ever by a Bollywood actress! pic.twitter.com/ojY3d6FLmm — Abhimanyu (@abhimanyurt) March 4, 2023 Fan reaction on Twitter Also Read: Top 5 Bollywood Flops: Box Office Disaster Movies of 2022

