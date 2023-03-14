Did Austin Butler win the Best Actor Oscar for ‘Elvis’? Details





Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Did Austin Butlerwin an Oscar? The Nickelodeon alum was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar after his role as Elvis Presley in Elvis. Keep reading for more details. Did Austin Butler win an Oscar for Elvis? Sadly, the actor didn’t win the Oscar on Sunday, March 12. Brendan Fraser won for her lead role inThe whale. Did Austin Butler play Elvis Presley? The Oscar-nominated actor has been making headlines over his voice still sounding like the king of rock n roll since press began for the 2022 film in June. I don’t think I always talk like him, but I guess I didn’t notice him because I hear him a lot, Austin explained during the 2023 Golden Globes in January, where he won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. I think I often compare it to when someone lives in another country for a long time, and I had three years where that was my only goal in life. I’m sure there are only pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in this way. Austin admitted he tends to channel the King of Rock n Roll whenever he deals with his social anxiety, in nerve-wracking situations such as award shows and interviews. Something like being on stage was a terrifying thing for me as an Austin, he said. But when I got to live with Elvis, it gave me a way to channel that fear. And I also feel social anxiety. Being in large groups is not my most comfortable place. So having a way to tap into his energy helps, and maybe that’s why it comes up again and again. I’m usually in an environment where I have to tap into him. It’s almost like tools on a tool belt. I have bits of Elvis that subconsciously make me feel comfortable. He is always with me. Was Austin Butler at the 2023 Oscars? While Austin’s girlfriend, Kaia Gerberwasn’t by his side at the 2023 Oscars, the actor did bring along his longtime agent, James Farrell. I have my best friend here with me, who is also my agent, he said on ABC before the show. And I owe him my career, so as a thank you, I wanted him to be by my side tonight. To like D-14? Make sure you subscribe to our youtube channel for fun and exclusive videos with your favorite stars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.j-14.com/posts/did-austin-butler-win-best-actor-oscar-for-elvis-details/

