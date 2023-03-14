Plessey School site has a colorful history in the French Quarter | Entertainment/Life

When the announcement was made earlier this month, it sparked understandable outrage among residents of New Orleans’ oldest neighborhood.

After all, if the Homer A. Plessy Community School was indeed evicted from its 91-year-old three-story masonry home at 721 St. Philip St., a decision made for space and expense concerns, according to the system New Orleans public school, the French Quarter would be without a school for the first time since the 1720s.

For many, this was a strike at the heart of the neighborhood’s very neighborhood, just one step closer to fully transforming the neighborhood from a vibrant and vibrant community into a tourist playground.

Faced with the outcry, the school system relented, announcing a week later that it would reconsider its decision and that Plessy would stay in the building for now.

A remarkable location

It was a welcome reprieve for a historic property that is very much tied to the history of the city. Before being a school, it was occupied by a theater linked to one of the most tenacious racial myths in the city. Over the years, the site has also hosted both European royalty and rock-n-roll royalty.

To tell its full story, you have to go back the clock to 1808, when, after passing through several hands, the property was cleared by the Frenchman Bernard Coquet to make way for La Salle de Spectacle de La Rue St. Phillipe, aka the St. Philip Street Theatre.

By then, Coquet had made a name for himself hosting tricolor balls at his French Quarter home, so named because they hosted slaves, free people of color and white people, according to Kenneth Aslakson in his article. of 2011 newspaper The Quadroon-Plaage Myth of Antebellum New Orleans.

As that title suggests, recent scholarship calls into question much of the tradition attached to quadroon balls, where women of color allegedly bought their daughters from wealthy white men to keep. as mistresses. Yet, as Aslakson writes, the existence of the Coquets tricolor balls suggests that intimate relationships between white men and colored women were far more accepted in New Orleans than elsewhere.

These relationships, however, bore little resemblance to those of legend, which is largely drawn from the accounts of about two dozen mostly well-to-do European visitors to New Orleans.

Proms were not meeting places for dating relationships, mothers did not negotiate their daughters, very few men could be considered wealthy gentlemen, and many relationships were long-lasting, writes Aslakson.

Bigger and better

The popularity of these balls prompted Coquet to purchase the property at 721 St. Philip and contract architect Arsne Lacarrire Latour to design him a new two-story theater so that it could accommodate even bigger and better events.

His new St. Philip Street Theatre, completed around 1810, was large enough to hold 700 souls and hosted both stage performances and balls.

Among those attending a ball was true European royalty, Prince Carl Bernhard, Duke of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach. He was less than thrilled with the experience.

The whole aspect was that of a hooligan’s den, wrote His Snootiness in 1826. the battle with canes and daggers had taken place. . Twenty people were more or less dangerously injured!

The theater would change names over the years, most notably as the Washington Ballroom, but by the dawn of the Civil War, the New Orleans ballroom scene had cooled considerably. Thus, in the summer of 1861, the old theater was razed to make way for a school.

A shiny new school

The building (of the school) is very large and beautiful, two stories high and raised on pillars in modern fashion, the basement being the playground, read an article in The Daily Crescent.

He went on to note that the new schoolhouse, built by E. Cox, consisted of 14 large halls and boasted 12-foot-wide galleries on each side.

St. Philip’s School operated there for seven decades until in 1931 the facility was deemed obsolete and plans were put in place to replace it with a new, modern school.

On May 22, 1931, The Times-Picayune describes a scene in which schoolchildren were led out of one side of the building at the same time as a mass armed demolition crew marched on the other side. The building fell rapidly.

Less than a year later, on March 31, 1932, the new McDonogh No. 15 opened on the site, welcoming a mixed student body of pupils from the old McDonogh 15 and St. Philip’s School.

Designed by longtime school system architect EA Christy and built by RP Farnsworth, the building painted bright red on its first day featured 23 rooms and cost $125,400 (or $2.7 million in 2023).

Elvis was in the house

It was this school that a 23-year-old Elvis Presley attended in 1958’s King Creole, filmed in New Orleans, portraying a 19-year-old high school student. If you stand in the school’s short driveway just on the corner of Royal and St. Philip, you’re walking in the footsteps of rock-n-roll royalty, as seen in the cinema at 1:20 p.m.

In late 2017, the student body of McDonogh 15, which had been operated as a charter school after Katrina, moved to a new site on Grant Street. At the same time, the school was renamed in honor of former mayor Ernest N. Dutch Morial.

In 2018, the arts-focused public charter school Homer A. Plessy Community School, named after Plessy vs. Ferguson fame, moved into the little red schoolhouse on St. Phillip Street. He still operates there today, teaching kindergarten through fourth grade.

For the moment.

