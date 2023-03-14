Telugu BLAST fans hail Jimmy Kimmel for calling SS Rajamouli’s RRR a ‘Bollywood movie’





Jimmy Kimmel calls RRR a ‘Bollywood movie’ It’s a big day for Indian cinema as the country made history at the 2023 Oscars. The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short and RRR the hit song Natu Natu won in the Best Original Song category, marking one of Indian cinema’s greatest triumphs globally. Fans around the world are expressing their joy and congratulating the films and their teams. But, the prestigious awards show saw controversy sparked by the host, Jimmy Kimmel, as he called RRR, a Bollywood film. Part of the Telugu fans currently celebrating the victory are also upset with the host for his monologue. Telugu fans react to Jimmy calling RRR a ‘Bollywood movie’ During the Oscars, Jimmy was dissed by dancers who performed RRR’s song Naatu Naatu on stage as he announced the first category of awards. Later, he called SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR movie a “Bollywood movie”. The statement made by the host has drawn a lot of reactions and Telugu movie fans are furious for labeling RRR as a Bollywood movie when it is an Indian movie in Telugu. Some fans took to social media platforms and called out our Jimmy Kimmel. One user wrote, “RRR is South Indian cinema, Telugu film, Tollywood. Not Bollywood as some Oscars might say!” RRR is South Indian cinema, a Telagu, Tollywood film. Not Bollywood, as some Oscars might say! indefinite — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023 Another wrote: “Hay #0scars ‘#RRR’ is not a #Bollywood movie, please note it carefully. #RRR is a Telugu movie, it is from #Tollywood. #SSRajamouli #JrNTR#RamCharan” Hay #0scars “#RRR” is not a #Bollywood movie, please note it carefully. #RRR is a Telugu movie, it comes from t.co/fT6g3rbOjE — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023 While others tweeted, “@jimmykimmel Correction – RRR is an Indian/Telugu/Tollywood made movie not a Bollywood movie. #Oscar2023 #RRRMoive #rrr.” @jimmykimmel Correction – RRR is an Indian/Telugu movie/Tollywood made movie not a Bollywood movie. #Oscar2023 #RRRMoive #rrr indefinite — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023 Ooh… The #Oscars love controversy and conflict. Referring to #RRR as a Bollywood movie even after hearing this t.co/8BUe6pX2BF — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023 Talk about RRRthe film features NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/oscars-2023-telugu-fans-blast-host-jimmy-kimmel-for-calling-ss-rajamoulis-rrr-bollywood-movie-article-98604985 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos