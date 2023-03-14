Comment: The Oscars so old? Who said Hollywood only wanted young actors

There were plenty of overdue triumphs to celebrate at the Oscars on Sunday night. Michelle Yeoh has become the first Asian woman to win the Leading Actress trophy. This was the first Oscar show where two Asian artists won acting Oscars. Costume designer Ruth E. Carter became the first black woman to win two Oscars for anything.

Here’s another notable stat: Everyone who won an acting Oscar on Sunday night was over 50. In an industry and city obsessed with youth, where going out of your way to erase any sign that you’re over 35 (OK, 30) is expected, these talented actors who have passed half a century are still being hired to Oscar-worthy work.

Not that it’s easy.

Ke Huy Quan, the youngest of the group at 51, was cast in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom when he was 12, but went long stretches with little acting work. Jamie Lee Curtis directed a number of memorable movies (A Fish Called Wanda and True Lies among them) but worked for years in a horror movie franchise and Activia commercials before being cast in Everything Everywhere Everything At that time.

Brendan Fraser, 54, was a box office star (Encino Man), but he struggled with stunt injuries and saw his career slow over the years before landing The Whale.

Of course, it’s not that older actors don’t win Oscars. Last year the acting awards went to Will Smith (who can forget?) for King Richard and Troy Kotsur for CODA, both 53 at the time. And in 2021, lead actress winner Frances McDormand was 63 and supporting actress winner Yuhjung Youn was 73. The Leading Actor award that year went to Anthony Hopkins, then 83 years old (who currently holds the record for oldest winning actor). Supporting actor Daniel Kaluuya was the winners’ baby at 32.

But Hollywood is especially tough on older actresses than it is on male actors, so they don’t talk about their age. The performers’ union SAG-AFTRA has been pushing for years to get IMDb Internet Movie Database to allow actors to remove their birthdates from the website. (IMDb ultimately agreed to let any entertainment professional in the database decide what demographic information might be mentioned.)

It was therefore particularly stimulating to see actresses over 50 not only win this year, but rejoice to win at their age. I’m 64! Curtis cheered when she won a Screen Actors Guild award in late February for Everything Everywhere All at Once. And it’s just amazing. Curtis, who won the supporting actress Oscar, never tried to hide her age, letting her hair turn gray and often saying she tried cosmetic surgery but swore.

Yeoh, who has starred in action films for years and most recently in Crazy Rich Asians, happily let slip that she had turned 60 when she accepted a Golden Globe a few months ago for Everything Everywhere All at Ounce.

She won her lead actress Oscar for the film on Sunday night. And ladies, don’t let anyone tell you you’re past your prime, Yeoh said on stage at the Oscars, looking all her best in a white Dior couture dress with feather-like fringe and pearl earrings. dangling diamond.

The embrace of age reminded me a bit of the late Jessica Tandy who won the Leading Actress Oscar for Driving Miss Daisy in 1990. I covered the awards show for the Washington Post This year. Backstage where the winners speak to the media, a reporter informed Tandy that she was the oldest winner of the Leading Actress Award.

Am I the oldest? Well, good for me! she says. I remember her beaming when she said it. She still holds that record. But the record for the best hug to be a woman aged 60 or over may now go to Yeoh and Curtis. #OscarsSoProudlyOld.