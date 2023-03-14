Entertainment
HSBC buys Silicon Valley Bank UK, says ‘customers shouldn’t notice any change’
To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.
Hokay, so here is the land. It’s a sweet land, you might say.
This weekend was very busy with the overthrow of a certain Silicon Valley bank. You couldn’t go anywhere this weekend without hearing dozens of conversations and realizing that everyone in San Francisco was an FDIC and national bank bailout expert, so that’s good (?) news ( ??).
In the Daily Crunch’s Friday special, we’ve summarized what’s happened so farbut much more has shrunk (literally, spiritually and figuratively) since then, so here’s my best attempt to keep you Sanguinely, Vitally Briefed.
Natasha M well summarized: It’s been a surreal weekend. And Becas exploration of what the collapse of SVB means for debt at risk (TC+) is also worth reading.
The summary of TC SVB
Take a deep breath, because there’s a lot of information coming into this fire hose right now. A good starting point is alexander And Natasha to try unpack the whole situation in today’s episode of the Equity Podcast.
What do you do after? Figure CEO Brett Adcock wrote the excellent Playbook for founders with bank accounts in Silicon Valley for TC+.
The wider TechCrunch team has a ton of news, analysis, and context. Here’s what’s happened over the past few days:
-
The dominoes wobble: The bank of the First Republic has been suspended as its shares plummeted following the demise of SVB, while Mercury extends FDIC coverage up to $3 million via a new Vault product. Regulators have also shut down crypto-friendly bank Signature Bank. Even when the wheels come off, the regulators asked SVB employees to stay for the next 45 days to help clean up the mess.
-
But it was okay, right? LAW?: The Federal Reserve has announced that depositors at Silicon Valley banks will be fully protected, although in the fast-paced world of startups where salaries must be paid, every hour counts, and it’s unclear if the Fed can act fast enough. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that the US government would not bail out Silicon Valley Bank. Y Combinator, in turn, called on Congress to act on the collapse of the SVB.
-
So about this “added value”: Venture capital is important to talk about adding value and many of them have a considerable stock of liquid assets. It was, it seems, their chance to shine. Sam Altman, Vinod Khosla and Other Great VCs Say they will personally lend money to startups as a short-term support measure to cover salary and other expenses as the situation deteriorates. In other parts of the value chain, the ecosystem also appears. Deel, for example, is making over $120 million available to support its customers, and the CEO of Brex took action, trying to raise over a billion dollars to cover bridge loans to keep startups in business.
-
Adopting is what we do: The startup ecosystem may rely on banks, but it has also been able to react with agility in the face of the crisis. Etsy has started processing seller payments through alternative partnerswhile some major ecosystem players, such as Life360, Sezzle, Unity and AppLovin, disclosed exposure to SVB in new statements. Roku, Roblox and more have revealed their own exposure.
-
A jumble sale: Looks like the burning wreckage of the bank is being broken up, with SVB Financial is reportedly looking for a buyer for SVB Securities and its SVB Capital VC divisionAnd one FDIC auction for SVB assets reportedly underway.
-
International ramifications: It’s not just in Silicon Valley that echoes have been heard. The whole debacle is causing panic in Chinese startup industryand in a historic last-minute deal, HSBC Bank acquires Silicon Valley Bank UKassuring customers that all depositors’ money is safe. The UK tech ecosystem’s response illustrates how shocking the bank failure is, reaching overseas. International regulators froze SVB assets in international branches in Canada and Germanyand the fallout is impacting many Indian startups.
-
SVB goes out, BTC ignites: We pulled back pretty hard on hot takes that “if it was all about crypto, it could have been avoided”, but crypto doesn’t give a damn about our pullback, and jumped 18% in the wake of the SVB crisis, Jacqueline reported.
-
Could have been avoided: Investor Mark Suster says a a handful of bad VC actors destroyed Silicon Valley Bank.
The SVB collapse has also been covered with additional context and analysis in our other newsletters. For example, check out this week The Interchange fintech newsletter.
Startups and VCs
In non-banking news:
Build PLG movement on top of usage-based pricing
Picture credits: miguelangelortega (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Last July, Puneet Gupta, a former CEO of AWS who is now CEO and co-founder of Amberflo.io, wrote a TC+ article that explained how SaaS startups can adopt a usage-based business model.
In a follow-up published today, he shares four tactics teams can use to collect, analyze and leverage customer data to take the guesswork out of pricing decisions.
“When it comes time to make decisions about product packaging and pricing, the first place you turn should be the historical usage data measurement pipeline,” he writes.
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
Block monitoring firm PeckShield sent out an ominous tweet addressed to crypto lending platform Euler Finance, simply saying: Hello, you might want to take a look, Lawrence reports. A a series of transactions indicated that there was an ongoing hack against Euler.
A few more to keep you busy:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-hsbc-buys-silicon-220531055.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 Final Ratings Hit Series High – The Hollywood Reporter
- HSBC buys Silicon Valley Bank UK, says ‘customers shouldn’t notice any change’
- Total insanity as Minnesota hockey fans jump glass after 2OT state title
- Why the tuxedo is a timeless hero in uncertain times
- To ship or not, headset edition
- PM Modi inaugurates the world’s longest railway platform at Hubballi, Karnataka
- UK Government and Bank of England Facilitate Sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK
- Comment: The Oscars so old? Who said Hollywood only wanted young actors
- Avelacom launches new PoP on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange for low-latency market access
- The toy store manager turns to customers for help after SVB collapses
- Why stress makes it harder to make the right decisions
- Trump slams DeSantis, says he regrets his endorsement of him