From Ranveer Singh to Kriti Sanon





The Maybach 600 4MATIC is currently the most expensive SUV the German luxury automaker has to offer in India. The SUV now carries a hefty price tag of Rs 2.92 crore (ex-showroom) although this massive amount has not stopped some of Bollywood’s biggest stars from getting this giant SUV. Recently, a video of 5 of India’s top stars with their Mercedes Benz GLS Maybach 600 4Matic was shared on YouTube. The video of all the celebrities who own this SUV was shared by cars for you on their YouTube channel. Ranveer Singh The first city B celebrity on the list is superstar of “Padmaavat” fame Ranveer Singh. The video states that the actor was the first in all of Bollywood to own the GLS Maybach 600 in India. He bought the model in July 2021 and he paid around Rs 2.43 crore for this SUV. His model is finished in Cavansite Blue. Other notable cars from the cast garage include the Arancio Borealis (orange) colored Lamborghini Urus and an Aston Martin Rapide wrapped in a shade of blue. Arjun Kapoor Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 Next on this list is Ranveer Singh’s friend and Gunday co-actor Arjun Singh. The actor took home his GLS Maybach 600 shortly after Ranveer got his and his is finished in a slightly different shade of brilliant blue than Cavansite Blue. He bought his car in August 2021, just a month after Ranveer bought his, but he also paid the same Rs 2.43 crore. Arjun Kapoor also owns a Land Rover Defender. critical i say Third on this list is the famous “Bareilly Ki Barfi” actress, Kriti Sanon. She may be third on this list, but she was the first B-city actress to get this SUV. Kriti bought a GLS in the same Cavansite Blue shade as Ranveer Singh’s GLS 600 and she bought hers in September 2021. Kriti was often seen being chauffeured around in her white Audi Q7 before buying the GLS 600. In the early years of her fame, she also had a BMW 3 Series. Ajay Devgn Golmal lead actor Ajay Devgn is one of the most recent owners of this gigantic SUV. The actor bought his GLS in the Obsidian Black shade and he got his in January this year. The actor paid Rs 2.92 crore for his GLS, which is more than the previously mentioned actors due to price hikes and ex-showroom taxes. It’s not the only luxury SUV in its garage. The actor also owns a Rolls Royce Cullinan, a BMW 7 Series, a new Mercedes Benz S-Class and a ton of other vehicles. Neetu Kapoor Last and last owner of Maybach GLS 600 in this Neetu Kapoor who is the mother of Ranbir Kapoor. She also recently purchased this SUV finished in the Obsidian Black shade and took delivery of it. She also paid around the same Rs 2.92 crore as Ajay Devgn. Other notable owners of Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUVs in India are South Indian actor Ram Charan, Deepika Padukone and Lulu Malls owner MA Yusuff Ali. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/famous-bollywood-actors-and-their-maybach-gls-super-luxury-suvs-on-video-from-ranveer-singh-to-kriti-sanon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos