Actor Ed Begley and his daughter are carrying on an adorable tradition at the Oscars





The 2023 Oscars are presented by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Getty picture) Environmental activist and longtime actor Ed Begley Jr. continued the Oscar tradition with his daughter Hayden Carson Begley. On Sunday, the father-daughter duo took the subway to the ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. After arriving on the Oscars red carpet, they displayed their transit cars – a photo of which has taken the internet by storm. According HuffPost, the actor and his daughter walked from a nearby train station to the Oscars, as the train station under the venue is usually closed for the ceremony. My daughter, @HaydenBegley is the real champion walking down Hollywood Boulevard in her heels! Mr Begley tweeted on Sunday responding to a post calling him a legend for taking the tube to the scene. My daughter, @HaydenBegley is the real champion walking down Hollywood Boulevard in her heels! https://t.co/UZXdvoHEPe Ed Begley, Jr (@edbegleyjr) March 12, 2023 Notably, in previous years Mr Begley has also found other alternatives to using limos to attend the academy awards. In 2020, he shared how he used a solar-charged electric vehicle to attend the Oscars in 2020. To @Oscars2020_ Came in my solar-charged electric vehicle. Rachelle wasn’t ready for the metro. Next year! he tweeted. In 2018, the American actor shared a photo of himself with his daughter and said: Riding the subway to @TheAcademy Awards this year with his daughter @HaydenBegley…just like we did in 2014. Take the metro to @The Academy Awards this year with her daughter @HaydenBegley …as we did in 2014. @metrolosangelespic.twitter.com/k5ejLAkH4X Ed Begley, Jr (@edbegleyjr) March 1, 2018 In 2015, Mr. Begley rode a bike at the awards ceremony while dressed in his suit and bow tie. Never mind the rain. I’m cycling for @TheAcademy Awards. Forgive the helmet hair, he wrote on Twitter while sharing a photo of himself sitting on the bike. Read also | Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant divides fans with ‘most embarrassing’ red carpet interview Netizens praised the father-daughter duo for bringing the Oscars forward every year. Transit by Ed Begley is simply the best, wrote one user. I see you @edbegleyjr and I like you! says another. I love that Ed Begley goes to the Oscars every year, commented a third. I love this tradition, added a fourth. Meanwhile, the Oscars are presented by Jimmy Kimmel – for the third time – at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Winners so far include Ke Huy Quan – Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once and Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress. Featured Video of the Day Indian companies affected by the collapse of a key American bank? Yes and no, says the CEO of the startup

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/oscars-2023-actor-ed-begley-and-daughter-continue-adorable-tradition-at-oscars-3855542 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos