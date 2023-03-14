The Complete List – The Hollywood Reporter

Everything everywhere all at once was named Best Picture at the 95th Annual Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday night.

Everywhere also won three acting awards, Best Leading Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, and Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis. The film also won Best Original Screenplay Oscar and Best Director trophy for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – aka Daniels – as well as Best Film Editing for Paul Rogers. Upon entering the show, Everywhere led the nominees for the 2023 Oscars, with a total of 11, winning seven.

Elsewhere, Brendan Fraser was named Best Actor in a Leading Role for The whale. german movie In the west, nothing is new also won four awards, including Academy Awards for Best Original Score, Production Design, Cinematography and International Feature. Avatar: The Way of the Water won Best Visual Effects, while Top Gun: Maverick won the sound Oscar.

Navalny won Best Documentary Feature, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won for his costume design. Sarah Polley won Best Adapted Screenplay for women who talkAnd Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro was named Best Animated Feature.

The winners in all 23 categories were announced at the ceremony, which took place at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood and was broadcast live coast-to-coast on ABC. (It was also streamed online and around the world.)

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2023 Oscars, his third time hosting the awards ceremony, with TV trophy veterans Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner producing. (See the star-studded arrivals on the Oscars red carpet.)

All of the nominees for this year’s Best Original Songs performed during the show. Lady Gaga, sang “Hold My Hand” by Top Gun: Maverick; Rihanna took the stage for a performance of her Oscar-nominated debut song, “Lift Me Up,” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, which won Best Original Song. David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux performed “This Is a Life” from Everything everywhere all at once, and Sofia Carson take the stage to perform Diane Warren’s “Applause” from Say it like a woman. Lenny Kravitz performed during the “In Memoriam” segment.

Best Picture

In the west, nothing is new — Malte Grunert, producer

Avatar: The Way of the Water —James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers

The Banshees of Inisherin — Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, producers

Elvis — Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers

Everything everywhere all at once — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, producers (WINNER)

The Fabelmans — Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, producers

Warehouse — Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, producers

Top Gun: Maverick — Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers

triangle of sadness — Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

women who talk — Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, producers

Best Achievement

The Banshees of Inisherin — Martin McDonagh

Everything everywhere all at once — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (WINNER)

The Fabelmans -Steven Spielberg

Warehouse —Todd Field

triangle of sadness — Ruben Ostlund

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler in Elvis

Colin Farrel in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser in The whale (WINNER)

Paul Mescal in After Sun

Bill Nighy in Life

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett in Warehouse

Ana de Armas in Blond

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh in Everything everywhere all at once (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry in Pavement

Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan to Everything everywhere all at once (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau to The whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything everywhere all at once (WINNER)

Stephanie Hsu in Everything everywhere all at once

Best Costume Design

Babylon — Marie Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ruth Carter (WINNER)

Elvis —Catherine Martin

Everything everywhere all at once —Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris goes to Paris —Jenny Beavan

best sound

In the west, nothing is new — Viktor Prásil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of the Water — Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

The Batman —Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis —David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick — Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor (WINNER)

Best Original Score

In the west, nothing is new — Volker Bertelmann (WINNER)

Babylon —Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin -Carter Burwell

Everything everywhere all at once — Son Lux

The Fabelmans —John Williams

Best Adapted Screenplay

In the west, nothing is new — Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads — Written by Rian Johnson

Life — Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick — Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; History of Peter Craig and Justin Marks

women who talk — Screenplay by Sarah Polley (WINNER)

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin — Written by Martin McDonagh

Everything everywhere all at once — Written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (WINNER)

The Fabelmans — Written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Warehouse — Written by Todd Field

triangle of sadness — Written by Ruben Östlund

Best Live Action Short

“An Irish Goodbye” – Tom Berkeley and Ross White (WINNER)

“It’s Precious” – Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

“The Pupil” – Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

“Night Ride” – Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

“The Red Suitcase” – Cyrus Neshvad

Best Animated Short

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud (WINNER)

“The Flying Sailor” – Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

“Ice cream vendors” — João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

“My Year of Dicks” – Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

“An ostrich told me the world is wrong and I think I believe it” – Lachlan Pendragon

Best Animated Film

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro — Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (WINNER)

Marcel the shod shell — Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish —Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The beast from the sea —Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

turn red —Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best Original Song

“Applause” from say it like a woman; Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

“Hold my hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; Music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Get me up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” by RRR; Music by MM Keeravaani; Lyrics of Chandrabose (WINNER)

“It’s a Life” Everything everywhere all at once; Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best International Feature Film

In the west, nothing is new — Germany (WINNER)

Argentina, 1985 — Argentina

Close – Belgium

HEY — Poland

The quiet girl – Ireland

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

In the west, nothing is new —Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamer

The Batman —Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever —Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis —Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

The whale — Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley (WINNER)

Best Production Design

In the west, nothing is new — Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper (WINNER)

Avatar: The Way of the Water — Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Stage decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon — Production design: Florencia Martin; Stage decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis — Production design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans — Production Design: Rick Carter; Set decoration: Karen O’Hara

Best Cinematography

In the west, nothing is new —James Friend (WINNER)

Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths —Darius Khondji

Elvis —Mandy Walker

Empire of Light —Roger Deakins

Warehouse —Florian Hoffmeister

Best Visual Effects

In the west, nothing is new — Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of the Water — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett (WINNER)

The Batman —Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever —Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick —Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, and Scott R. Fisher

Best Documentary Feature

anything that breathes — Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the beauty and bloodshed —Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

fire of love —Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A house made of shards —Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Navalny — Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris (WINNER)

Best Documentary Short

“The Elephant Whisperers” – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga (WINNER)

“Haulout” – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

“How do you measure a year?” — Jay Rosenblatt

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

“Stranger at the Gate” – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin — Mikkel EG Nielsen

Elvis —Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Everything everywhere all at once — Paul Rogers (WINNER)

Warehouse -Monica Willie

Top Gun: Maverick —Eddie Hamilton