Ke Huy Quan, Harrison Ford Oscars Reunion: Indiana Jones Actors Hug





Ke Huy Quan ended an emotional Oscars night when he reunited with his “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” co-star Harrison Ford on stage. Ford presented the final award for the 2023 ceremony, which went to “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for Best Picture. As Quan and Ford came face to face as the cast of “Everything Everywhere” took the stage to accept the award, the two actors and former co-stars shared an emotional embrace. Quan won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor earlier in the ceremony. Ford defended Quan’s performance in “Everything Everywhere” throughout awards season. Quan got his start in Hollywood as a child actor, making his film debut alongside Ford in Steven Spielberg’s 1984 adventure “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” “I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy,” Ford said. Entertainment tonight about Quan’s Oscar nomination in January. “He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was little, and he still is. I’m happy. I’m very happy for him.” Ford previously said before the Oscar nominations were announced that Quan landing a best supporting actor offer would be “well-deserved.” Ford added to Uproxx at the time, “He’s really great in his film. And I’m so happy to see him…and what he’s become. I’m so happy for him. He’s such a happy guy too. The Oscars wasn’t the first time Quan and Ford had an emotional reunion. The two went viral last September when they met at Disney’s D23 convention and posed for a photo. Ford was at the event to promote “Indiana Jones 5,” while Quan was in attendance as a cast member of “Loki” Season 2. Quan told The New York Times that his heart skipped a beat when he was told asked if he wanted to meet with Ford. “As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look,” Quan said. “I say, ‘Oh my God, he probably thinks I’m a fan and he’s going to tell me not to come near him.’ But he looks at me and points at me and says, ‘Are you shorted?’ Immediately I was transported back to 1984, when I was little, and I said, “Yes, Indy. And he said, ‘Come here’ and gave me a big hug.” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won a total of seven Oscars, including Best Director. Quan’s co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis won the Academy Awards for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Ke Huy Quan (R) accepts the Best Picture award for Harrison Ford’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ onstage during the 95th Academy Awards at Dolby Theater on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California . (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/film/news/ke-huy-quan-harrison-ford-oscars-reunion-indiana-jones-hug-1235551887/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos