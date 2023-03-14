Disney Gives a Full Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant Tour at Disney’s Hollywood Studios





The Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open in Toy Story Land on March 23, 2023. Ahead of its opening, Disney is sharing a much closer look at the restaurant. This includes a full tour of the restaurant itself as well as an overview of the food with Chef Brian Piasecki. When Roundup Rodeo BBQ opens for lunch and dinner, it will cost $45 for adults and $25 for children ages 3-9. Reservations can be made on the My Disney Experience app or on the Walt Disney World website. FULL TOUR: Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant at Disneys Hollywood Studios Chef Brian Piasecki Talks Roundup Rodey BBQ Food Recently, Disney shared a preview of the Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant menu. It includes a range of different barbecue options that seem to have something for just about anyone who would like to visit Andy's backyard for a meal. Description and details of the Roundup Rodeo barbecue Andys Rodeo Playtime Find out what it's like to be one of Andy's honorary toys. At Roundup Rodeo BBQ, you'll be surrounded by rodeo Andys playing everything from western towns and station games. Plus, check out images of popular characters, including a larger-than-life exhibit of Jessie riding the back of a Trixie pull-along toy! You can also see a scene of Bo Peep and his sheep posed to play in the rodeo. Grab a meal and enjoy a whimsical kaleidoscope of toys, games and playsets! Prepare some food Mosey on over some tasty vittles at our family style BBQ! Check back soon for more details. Reservations Advance reservations are highly recommended.Learn when advance reservations can be made. Cancellations There is a 2 hour cancellation policy. You must cancel at least 2 hours prior to restaurant reservation time to avoid a $10 per person cancellation fee. If you fail to cancel at least 2 hours before, or if you do not show up, the credit card provided at the time of reservation will be charged $10 per person. Your credit card will be automatically charged if you do not show up or cancel at least 2 hours before the restaurant reservation time. What do you think of the Roundup Rodeo BBQ tour? Are you looking forward to dinner there? What's your favorite part of the restaurant? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

