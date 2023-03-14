Oscar ratings survive ‘The Last of Us’ zombie invasion as they improve in 2022









Oscar ratings weathered an invasion of fungus-infected zombies in the form of the season finale of HBO’s hit drama The Last of Us to post their second straight year-over-year improvement , regaining more lost viewership as viewing plummeted during the pandemic. The 95th annual Academy Awards averaged 18.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen data, a 12% increase over last year and the biggest audience for any awards show in three years. While still small in historical terms, given the overall erosion of linear television viewing, such gains are certainly welcome for host network ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who awards the prizes. The Oscars dropped to a record audience of 10.5 million viewers in 2021, amid a widespread crash in ratings. Last year’s telecast rebounded nearly 60%, still marking the second-worst TV number in the shows’ history. Oscar ratings were already trending lower before the coronavirus shuttered theaters, pulling in 23.6 million viewers in 2020, when South Korean film Parasite snagged its historic best picture win. After flirting with the introduction of a category of popular films to stimulate interest, the Academy hoped that improved box office results and the nomination of two true blockbusters, Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick, would help keep more viewers coming back. the show. Several factors have lowered the award ratings, including the fact that highlights are readily available online without going through a three-hour-plus TV show. Audiences are also more fragmented in the age of streaming, and conservatives say the shows’ political content has alienated some viewers. Everything Everywhere All at Once, a more modest theatrical success, won Best Picture, one of seven awards in total for independent film. Notably, streaming titles CODA and Nomadland have won the previous two years. As for The Last of Us, the ninth installment of the program posted its best linear rating to date on HBO, with 8.2 million viewers on Sunday despite the special competition. By any measure, the video game adaptation was a huge success for the paid service. According to the network, the episodic average for shows across all platforms (including delayed viewing and HBO Max) for the first six episodes is 30.4 million viewers, surpassing the total for the Game of Thrones prequel House. of the Dragon. Tune in to the steadily building series from 4.7 million same-day viewers for the January premiere. For comparison, the March 12 episode’s viewership doubled that of The White Lotus’ second-season finale, which was a high for that show. HBO, which like CNN is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery has already renewed The Last of Us for a second season. Executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann sent a letter to critics on Monday thanking them for all the great attention they’ve given the show, a one-line callback from the third episode.

