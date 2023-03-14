DeSantis takes over Disney, calls for entertainment, not woke ideology

News Article: Governor Ron DeSantis removed self-government status from Walt Disney World in Florida and appointed a board of partisan loyalists to oversee the private entertainment company.

DeSantis hinted that the advice could one day be used to get Disney to stop trying to inject woke ideology into children.

When you lose your way, you have to have people who are going to tell you the truth, DeSantis said. So we hope they can recover. But I think all of those board members would love to see the kind of entertainment that all families can enjoy.

From: Floridians Still See Themes From Children’s Indoctrination Stories (FASCIST)

For: Disney’s New Supervisory Board

Subject: Suggestions for Rewriting Disney Movies

First of all, at FASCIST, we congratulate you on your nominations. And we look forward to some of your individual efforts to determine whether tap water makes people gay.

As you embark on your important work to re-educate Disney executives and compel them to provide what the governor has called entertainment all families can enjoy, we at FASCIST have a suggestion.

Start by forcing the company to produce new versions of classic Disney movies that fit the Governors’ vision. You can call them freedom versions of the movies. Or better yet, find a way to use the word freedom to enforce the rewrites.

To help you get started, here are our rewrite suggestions for four Disney movies:

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

We love the title. No need to change that. Snow White touches people’s hearts. And it’s so refreshing to see the word dwarfs rather than little people or whatever the inclusive crowd calls them these days.

But the screenplay needs a complete rewrite. As it stands now, the plot leads to a celebration of Snow White’s awakening. Not under our watch.

Instead of sleeping, Snow White must be rescued by the Prince from her job as a union teacher at a traditional government school that incorporates hardcore graphic pornography into the kindergarten curriculum.

As for the midgets, redefine them as undocumented asylum seekers who take advantage of the “hi-ho” opportunities of American workers. In the rewrite, the dwarves are stopped by a trickle of state-run immigrants and tricked into boarding a plane to a remote forest, where they have been falsely promised good jobs in a clean coal mine.

Also, a little product placement would be appropriate. Instead of the witch handing Snow White an apple in the forest, make it a Chick-fil-A sandwich in front of a Hobby Lobby.

The beauty and the Beast

This one is going to need a major repair. First, the heroine, Belle, is obsessed with reading books despite the fact that books are known to be very dangerous and require strict supervision by self-proclaimed community guardians.

Showing Belle with her nose in a book all the time is just Disney indoctrinating children with the evils of knowledge, when she should be shooting with Gaston.

Gaston, the tall white hairy gun enthusiast from the film, is cast as the villain. But he should be the real hero of the story. Tap water doesn’t make him gay, that’s for sure. Here is a character who knows his pronouns.

But what does this film do instead? It inspires children to become attached to the large, colorful beast to woo the fair-skinned Beauty. It is only a stark nod to inclusion, equality and diversity that is forced upon children. And on behalf of America’s most persecuted and enduring group, white people, we will not tolerate it.

The right match for Belle is the open-door Gaston and the classic Western European heritage he represents. As the film currently stands, Belle and the Beast sip tea together and learn to dance together. How cheerful!

In the rewrite, she would date Gaston, shoot animals for sport, and hold her own against the downtown residents. And the only need for a book shell is a cookbook to serve him meals after she becomes his submissive wife without birth control.

The little Mermaid

Ursula the Sea Witch is clearly trans. This implies that she may have experienced gender-affirming care as a teenager, which is prohibited in Florida.

Now that they were under a state executive order that claims transgender teens don’t exist, it’s best not even to hint at it with a movie character like Ursula.

Hint: Octopus Ursula could be reimagined as a comic book villain named Pelosiula, who wants to use the government to take everyone’s legs off.

Aladdin

The hero, Aladdin, is a downtown street urchin in a foreign land who commits petty crimes and tries to woo Princess Jasmine.

What are little girls supposed to get out of this? That they should fall in love with the street criminals who plague the lawless, open-border America of Joe Bidens?

And as for flying carpets, they are nothing more than a metaphor for electric vehicles, and all the other threats to our patriotic oil and gas industry, which we must continue to subsidize no matter what.

These are going to need a major rewrite: Get rid of brown people. Place it in the Rust Belt and make the main character Al, a hard-working HVAC repairman who is against paying other people’s college loans.

Oh, and the problem-solving genius should be red, not blue.

Frank Cerabino is a columnist for the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.