Kapil Sharma opens up on recent box office failures in Bollywood, says ‘like Akshay Kumar…’





Kapil Sharma is sparing no effort in promoting his Bollywood comeback film named Zwigato, a social satire on India’s food delivery economy which takes its name from the combination of the names of the two food delivery giants Swiggy and Zomato. Director Nandita Das hits theaters on March 17 worldwide. In a recent interview, The Kapil Sharma Show host was asked about his film’s box office prospects, given the failures of recent big-budget Bollywood films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj , Shamshera, Vikram Vedha, and Shehzada among others over the past year. Responding to the same, Kapil told Aaj Tak, “Some movies work, some don’t. In the recent past, we’ve seen movies that got great response, for example, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Kantara also worked very well and we never even saw his promotions. I never blame anyone. As Akshay Kumar said, it’s only our fault, we can’t put it on anyone. is the same audience that has showered you with love for all these years. So if they don’t like something about you or your work, you should find out why.” Kapil said the OTT revolution is also the reason why “average” content is rejected by the public. “When I was a kid, movies were a luxury for us. We never used to watch movies every week, but once or twice a year. But today we have so much content, in especially with the arrival of OTT. A person like me has started watching Korean, Iranian or Dutch movies now. After watching so much content, how will you see an average movie, “concluded the comedian. READ | Kapil Sharma reveals Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reaction to inviting him to Kapil Sharma Show Zwigato will face Rani Mukerjee-starring Ms. Chatterjee at the box office against Norway at the box office. The emotional drama directed by Ashima Chibber is based on a true story of how an Indian mother fought against the entire Norwegian nation for custody of her children.

