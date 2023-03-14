Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs vies to buy BET, plans to join revolt

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs enters the race to buy BET, joining fellow media moguls Tyler Perry and Byron Allen as they vie to buy a majority stake in BET Media Group as owner Paramount Global plans to sell the asset , Variety confirmed.

Led by CEO Scott Mills, BET Media Group includes BET, BET+, VH1 (which moved under the group during a restructuring at Paramount last November) and BET’s production arm, BET Studios.

A source close to Combs says Variety that the global music icon and recording executive turned multi-industry entrepreneur is “exploring the opportunity to buy BET as part of its strategy to build a global black-owned media powerhouse.”

Another source close to the situation tells Variety, that although Combs has expressed interest in acquiring BET, he is not yet considered to be in talks with Paramount to purchase a majority stake. In fact, this insider says Paramount isn’t in talks with anyone yet at this point in the process, but many parties have expressed interest.

Paramount Global declined Varietyrequest for comment.

Of course, Combs already owns Revolt, which he launched in 2013. Over the past decade, the network steeped in hip-hop culture has transformed into a multimedia company that produces long-form linear and digital series. and cross-platform short films. -programming form. When it started, Revolt reached around 25 million homes; today that number is around 80 million, with exponentially greater numerical reach.

Under CEO Detavio Samuels, who joined the company in 2020, Revolt has grown its roster – growing its original series offerings from 26 to 42 in two years, with weekly programs like “Revolt Black News”, “Drink Champs” and “Kingdom Culture With TD Jakes” producing about 40 episodes a year, as well as the “Caresha Please” series. In 2022, Atlanta-headquartered Revolt also launched a podcast network with a slate of more of 30 series, plus Revolt Mixtape, a new FAST channel for library programs and exclusives.Since January 2020, digital audience has grown from 500,000 unique monthly views to 12 million monthly digital visitors, plus 18 million followers on social networks.

Combs also has a long-standing relationship with Paramount Global, dating back to his days with MTV, where he produced three iterations of “Making the Band” between 2002 and 2009, which were major hits for the network.

The acquisition of BET would give Combs the opportunity to bring the two networks together in a unique way, expanding BET’s audience reach with Revolt’s younger and more diverse audience, in addition to engaging the strength of the company in digital, with 12 million digital visitors per month, plus 18 million social followers. The deal would also mark Combs’ latest venture after expanding from music to film and television production, fashion, spirits (including Cîroc and DeLeón Tequila) and, most recently, cannabis.

Most important to Combs though, a source tells Variety, is for BET to once again become a black-owned brand, which he says is “better for the business, for the culture, and for creating wealth in the black community.” The acquisition of the network presents an opportunity for the black community to come together to own an important platform and Combs would recruit a collective of high profile black businessmen and artists to develop it further.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported that Paramount Global wanted to sell BET in an article published last Monday, “The decision to consider selling a majority stake in the assets, which primarily cater to black audiences, is part of the entertainment giant to beef up resources to bolster its flagship Paramount+ streaming service and its advertiser-backed free streaming platform Pluto TV, some people have said.

Last week, Variety confirmed that Perry had had preliminary discussions about acquiring the network, while an Allen spokesperson said the Allen Media Group founder was also “interested in purchasing BET, and he will pursue acquisition of the network”. The New York Times reported on Friday that Group Black, a black-owned media company based in Miami, has also expressed interest. The company, founded in 2021 by Travis Montaque, Richelieu Dennis and Bonin Bough, recently made a $400 million offer for Vice Media and would partner with CVC Capital Partners, a Luxembourg-based private equity firm, as well as to prominent black artists and businessmen for the potential BET deal.

Perry currently owns a minority stake in BET and also produces much of the programming available on BET and the BET+ streamer, which he helped launch in 2019.

Allen acquired Black News Channel for $11 million, which joins The Weather Channel with digital outlets such as Local Now, HBCU GO and TheGrio. Allen Media Group has also invested over $1 billion over the past 3 years to acquire 27 affiliates of ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox.