Angela Bassett held Austin Butler’s hand during the Best Actor Oscar reading





Bassett received love from presenters and “Creed III” co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors earlier in the evening.

Angela Bassett took Lady Gaga’s “Top Gun: Maverick” lyrics at face value and held hands with fellow acting appointee Austin Butler. In an emotional moment at the 2023 Oscars, Bassett, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ held hands with ‘Elvis’ star Butler as her category was read. Bassett had already lost earlier in the evening to “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actress Jamie Lee Curtis. Butler, who went to Method to play the King of Rock ‘n Roll, was beaten by Brendan Fraser for his turn in “The Whale.” Bassett became a viral sensation for her moment with Butler, as well as a special shoutout from presenters and “Creed III” star Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors earlier in the evening. “Hey Auntie,” Jordan said onstage, referencing his “Black Panther” character Erik Killmonger saying the same to Bassett’s Queen Ramonda in the first MCU movie. Majors added to Bassett, “We love you.” Majors starred in “Lovecraft Country” alongside Bassett’s husband, Courtney B. Vance. Bassett and Majors are also Yale School of Drama alumni. Related Related Bassett’s Oscar nomination for ‘Wakanda Forever’ was her second Academy nomination since portraying Tina Turner in 1993’s ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’. She was honored at the Golden Globes, Critics ‘ Choice Awards and the NAACP Image Awards for playing Queen Ramonda in ‘Wakanda Forever’. Bassett also received a special mention from Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose during a viral BAFTA rap. “I was so proud. So, so proud of us, as humans too, the way it was approached and achieved,” Bassett exclusively told IndieWire about making “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” without the late Chadwick Boseman in November 2022. “Even in grief, there is such hope. Hope has remained. And hope is the expectation of something good. That is the mission of hope, that something good will eventually happen. You just have to go through it. Bassett continued, “I just felt responsible. I remember the first day, the first scene I had to sit [on the throne], it’s like, ‘How do I sit here exactly? What is the best posture to convey who she is? » How to lead? I always think about trying to do something memorable. Angela Bassett holding Austin Butler’s hand while he’s nervous is exactly the kind of woman I imagined her to be. pic.twitter.com/IPnYniCCux – Nadine Babu (@NadineBabu) March 13, 2023 Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Praise Angela Bassett After Her Supporting Actress #Oscars loss: “Hi, aunt. We love you.” https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/5YwcBzWM1Q — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023 Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

