The 2023 Oscars are turning into a big moment for Asian representation in Hollywood
(FOX 9) – The 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday night marked an important moment for Asian-American representation on the big screen, with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” winning big.
The film brings hope to the Asian-American community, nationally and here in Minnesota, that Asian representation in Hollywood can be more than just limited roles and stereotypical representation.
Ke Huy Quan embodied this story. He mostly disappeared from Hollywood for over 20 years, in part due to a lack of on-camera work for Asian Americans, but he came back strong with the Best Supporting Actor win. Michelle Yeoh has become the first Asian to win the Best Actress award.
Richard Lee, professor of psychology and director of the Asian American Studies program at the University of Minnesota, said Asian Americans have always been stereotyped in the media.
“The background characters of the TV show M*A*S*H. Then later it’s the John Hughes movies, and the stereotypes of the nerdy Asian or the effeminate Asian American. Or the very exotic, then the martial arts actors. Like, that was the lineup,” Lee said.
Everything, Everywhere All at Once’s big Oscar wins were a big moment — the chance to see an authentic Cantonese-speaking immigrant family that resonated in households across America.
“Watching it for the first time in the cinema, I thought to myself, ‘Yeah, there are a lot of things that I can associate with being an immigrant in this country.’ There were the same responses from other people, even those who were born here in the United States, my daughter, for example,” said Stephen Lu, director of media technology at Asian Media Access.
Naomi Ko, a screenwriter, director, and actress from Rosemount, Minn., believes representation begins with not just Asian-American characters onscreen, but also writers and directors who can relate to that experience.
“If it’s not from this authentic place, viewers and readers know it,” said Ko, co-founder of the Asian Pacific Islander American Minnesotan Film Collective.
But for years, she says she’s heard that Asian stories aren’t profitable. Another hurdle is that filmmaking is a competitive and expensive profession to break into.
“Most of us are children of immigrants or we come from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and we don’t have the opportunities and the financial security to pursue such an expensive way of creating art,” Ko said.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” also has ties to Minnesota. It was a big moment for James Hong, born and raised in Minneapolis. At 94, he was able to attend his very first Oscar ceremony on Sunday evening.
Ko said that in Minnesota, the Asian American film community is small and made up mostly of Hmong filmmakers.
She said recently that Bing Liu, a New York-based filmmaker who was nominated for an Oscar for Minding the Gap in 2019, traveled to Minnesota to train seven Hmong American filmmakers in the Twin Cities.
“While it’s really great that there’s more Asian American representation, we also need to make sure our region in our state is also reflected,” Ko said. language and also originality and I’m pretty sure we’re ready for Minnesota to be represented in a different way that isn’t just the Mighty Ducks or Fargo.”
Lee also said he was struck by the backlash leading up to the Oscars, centered on the number of people nominated in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
“Hollywood is still struggling to get recognition for the fact that this country is more diverse than Hollywood,” Lee said.
Although progress has been slow, Ko said Sunday night was a step in the right direction.
“Audiences are really curious and they want to see new things. So there has to be a bit of confidence in us because I think we can definitely deliver,” Ko said.
