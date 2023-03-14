‘American Born Chinese’ is just one of the Oscars reunions









CNN

—

There’s no getting away from the success that is Everything Everywhere All at Once and Disney is leaning into it. Two of the movie stars made history for the Asian community at the Oscars on Sunday night after Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar for Best Actress and Ke Huy Quan scooped Best Supporting Actor. During the event, Disney+ also made its debut to American Born Chinese, which features the pair, as well as a featured appearance by their Everything Everywhere All at Once teammate Stephanie Hsu. American Born Chinese is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. The series is about teenager Jin Wang as he navigates high school and home. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods, according to a press release from the series. American Born Chinese premieres May 24 on Disney+. But that was just one of the reunions that took place at the Oscars. Here are a few others: Quan rose to fame as a child star in the 1984 film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, starring Ford. Some viewers were emotionally overwhelmed when Quan walked over to Ford when Everything Everywhere All At Once won best picture, which Ford presented, and kissed his former co-star on the cheek after hugging him in his arms exuberantly. It was a big night for Quan and even bigger for Encino Man fans. As Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel pointed out, it was pretty crazy that Quan and Fraser, who starred in the 1992 film, were both nominated. And they both won as Fraser took home the Best Actor statue for his lead role in The Whale. Johnson reunited with her Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt on the Oscars red carpet (which was really champagne) and the two presented the night’s top prize on stage together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/13/entertainment/american-born-oscars-reunions/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos