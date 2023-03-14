Joe Biden talks about the younger generation and anti-trans bills on The Daily Show – The Hollywood Reporter

President Joe Biden highlighted the importance of the younger generation and the impact they have had on society in his interview for The daily show.

Kal Penn kicked off his hospitality week by speaking to the President, his first Daily show visit since taking office. During Monday’s episode, Biden touched on several topics ranging from climate change to canceling student loans and protecting LGBTQ rights, but throughout the interview he continued to credit “young people.” for helping to create change.

“This generation between 18 and 35 now. They are the ones who created the space,” the president said. “They had had enough. They had had enough. »

He said that in trying to put in place the Cut Inflation Act of 2022, he met younger citizens and “we passed the biggest environmental plan in history, more than 368 billion dollars. We did it.

He continued: “People can’t deny it [climate change] more. They can’t deny the fact, and I’ve traveled the world. I attended all the COP meetings around the world, that is to say the climate meetings. If we don’t prevent the temperature from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius, we will be in serious trouble. This whole generation is cursed. I mean, it’s not hyperbole. Really, really struggling.

Regarding the president’s efforts to cut fossil fuels and overhaul oil drilling and production, the response from “young people who want you to continue to be their champion but might not think you’re going far enough or fast enough on the climate,” Biden explained. it’s a slow process. “It’s a matter of transition, but it’s not like you can cut everything immediately,” he said.

Penn then asked the president about the obvious division in Congress and the difficulties it has caused in trying to get things done. Biden said he was “relatively successful working across the aisle.” He also claimed that “more than half a dozen Republican senators that I have known for years over the past two years have come to me individually…saying, ‘Joe, I agree with you. But if I do anything publicly, they’re going to primary me and I’m going to lose. “Biden didn’t mention any names, but stressed that the Republican Party is going through an important transition and the next two years will tell “how it ends, whether MAGA Republicans control the party or we go back to conservatives.”

The president also maintained his position that those who challenge his administration’s student loan forgiveness plan “have no status.” He even compared the plan to the PPP program during the pandemic that helped affected businesses, saying that “a number of the very people who criticize me in Congress actually got benefits in the program. You don’t hear them talking about it, do you? A student loan forgiveness case is currently pending in the US Supreme Court.

Amid the recent passage of two controversial anti-LGBTQ laws in Tennessee and discussions in other states, Biden and Penn also discussed marriage equality and what “the federal government might be able to do.” to do to protect LGBTQ Americans, especially trans kids, who are dealing with all these regressive state laws that are popping up.

Biden maintained that he had a “simple” view on the subject since he was younger, saying, “It doesn’t matter if it’s a gay or straight couple, they should be able to get married.”

Regarding anti-transgender legislation, the president told Penn, “What’s happening in Florida is, as my mother would say, borderline sinful. I mean, it’s just terrible what they do. It’s not like, you know, a kid wakes up one morning and says, you know, I’ve decided I want to be a man or I want to be a woman or I want to change. Biden went on to express the importance of passing “legislation like we did on same-sex marriage – you play around with it, you break the law and you are going to be held accountable.”

Biden’s full interview will air on Monday’s episode of The daily show at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.