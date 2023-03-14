Jimmy Kimmel faces major backlash for calling RRR a Bollywood movie

On Monday, March 13, 2023, RRR “made history by winning the 95th Academy Awards in the Best Original Song category, under the leadership of SS Rajamouli who made India proud, as the whole country celebrated victory. Jimmy Kimmel called RRR a Bollywood movie.

Kimmel, while hosting the Oscars, invited the RRR team “to perform the beautiful Naatu Naatu dance on stage and said, ‘We won’t be playing you off stage this year. Instead, we have a talented group of RRR movie performers who will dance you offstage. but when he called RRR a Bollywood movie, which is a Tollywood movie, it didn’t end well with the group of fans watching the show.

Several fans took to Twitter to post their response to Kimmels comment, one fan wrote “Jimmy Kimmel called RRR Bollywood ugh”, another enraged viewer wrote “Jimmy Kimmel referring to RRR as a Bollywood movie is my breaking point; how can someone be so incompetent, I can’t stand it.

A tweet read “Why are they declaring this a ‘Bollywood Movie’ when RRR is actually a Tollywood movie? Unfortunately there is a lack of representation in the western world. Shame on #TheAcademy !”

A twitter user wrote that India has different film industries for different languages…bollywood means film industry in hindi language…since hindi is the most spoken language in india, bollywood is more popular..rrr is movie in South Indian Telugu language, one user tweeted. Dear #Oscars95 team, RRR is not a #Bollywood movie. Please note.

Everything about RRR

RRR (2022) is a Tollywood film directed by SS Rajamouli, starring Ram Charan, NT Ram Rao Jr, the film follows the story of two fictional characters as Indian revolutionaries, their friendship and their struggles against the British Empire. Made on a budget of 550 crore, it was released on March 25, 2022, while on its first day of release, it collected 240 crore worldwide, collected 1258 crore worldwide when it aired in theaters and became the India’s highest-grossing film, setting numerous records for a film.

Check: List of the best Hollywood fantasy films of all time