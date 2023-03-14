Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel faces major backlash for calling RRR a Bollywood movie
On Monday, March 13, 2023, RRR “made history by winning the 95th Academy Awards in the Best Original Song category, under the leadership of SS Rajamouli who made India proud, as the whole country celebrated victory. Jimmy Kimmel called RRR a Bollywood movie.
Kimmel, while hosting the Oscars, invited the RRR team “to perform the beautiful Naatu Naatu dance on stage and said, ‘We won’t be playing you off stage this year. Instead, we have a talented group of RRR movie performers who will dance you offstage. but when he called RRR a Bollywood movie, which is a Tollywood movie, it didn’t end well with the group of fans watching the show.
Several fans took to Twitter to post their response to Kimmels comment, one fan wrote “Jimmy Kimmel called RRR Bollywood ugh”, another enraged viewer wrote “Jimmy Kimmel referring to RRR as a Bollywood movie is my breaking point; how can someone be so incompetent, I can’t stand it.
A tweet read “Why are they declaring this a ‘Bollywood Movie’ when RRR is actually a Tollywood movie? Unfortunately there is a lack of representation in the western world. Shame on #TheAcademy !”
A twitter user wrote that India has different film industries for different languages…bollywood means film industry in hindi language…since hindi is the most spoken language in india, bollywood is more popular..rrr is movie in South Indian Telugu language, one user tweeted. Dear #Oscars95 team, RRR is not a #Bollywood movie. Please note.
Everything about RRR
RRR (2022) is a Tollywood film directed by SS Rajamouli, starring Ram Charan, NT Ram Rao Jr, the film follows the story of two fictional characters as Indian revolutionaries, their friendship and their struggles against the British Empire. Made on a budget of 550 crore, it was released on March 25, 2022, while on its first day of release, it collected 240 crore worldwide, collected 1258 crore worldwide when it aired in theaters and became the India’s highest-grossing film, setting numerous records for a film.
Check: List of the best Hollywood fantasy films of all time
|
Sources
2/ https://lehren.com/entertainment/hollywood/jimmy-kimmel-faces-backlash-calling-rrr-bollywood-film/163709/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi urges Indonesian regions to copy Bali’s waste management practices
- HSBC buys Silicon Valley Bank UK for 1 in a last minute rescue for tech companies
- Jimmy Kimmel faces major backlash for calling RRR a Bollywood movie
- Northern Kentucky Norse Hockey wins state title
- Men’s tennis earns home win over Yale
- SA ed-tech incubator Injini partners with Mastercard Foundation for fellowship program
- Joe Biden talks about the younger generation and anti-trans bills on The Daily Show – The Hollywood Reporter
- Ant-Man & the Wasp Quantumania Leak: Marvel Wants Reddit, Google User Information
- Donald Trump Says Fox News Host Tucker Carlson ‘Don’t Hate Me, Or At Least Not Hate Me Anymore!’ in reaction to the show about the Capitol Riot
- ‘American Born Chinese’ is just one of the Oscars reunions
- Men’s tennis pick-up double wins en route to close victory over Springfield
- GMA fans divided over Lara Spencer’s backless red dress at the Oscars as some followers claim she ‘nailed’ a very daring look