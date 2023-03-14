Q&A: Actor John Cena takes time off for wrestling, Hollywood

With a wave of his hand in front of his face, John Cena built a career trash can in WWE talking to his opponents telling everyone, You can not see me .

Can’t see Cena?

The ubiquitous 45-year-old Hollywood heavyweight can be spotted everywhere these days, from studio grounds to the square circle. Cena just wrapped up a role in Peter Farrelly’s new comedy Ricky Stanicky played DC Comics’ flawed superhero in the Peacemaker series and will express the brutal rocksteady rhinoceros in the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Wearing his trademark jorts, Cena hasn’t forgotten his wrestling roots. He returns to fight WWE United States Champion Austin Theory next month at WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium and can be seen and played as the cover boy For various editions of the WWE 2K23 game, with WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition releasing on Tuesday and the Standard and Cross-Gen Edition on Friday.

What’s a wrestling game without a shocking twist? Cena walks players in the You Cant Beat Me 2K Showcase mode through some of the biggest losses of his career against wrestlers such as Rob Van Dam and Kurt Angle, rather than highlighting all of his championship wins.

Perseverance is one of my core values, he said. Never give up is written on all my stuff. I love that it walks you through my toughest opponents, my toughest losses. It really is a personal touch and I’m glad 2K was very receptive to that.

Cena, who isn’t much of a gamer, calls the cover a 2K tip for building a game around his 20 years on the job.

There were some really big moments where I didn’t live up to the hype, Cena said.

In a recent phone interview with The Associated Press of Georgia, where he was filming Grand Lotto of Death , the Hollywood heavyweight talks about his retirement from wrestling, starring in the WWE 2K23 video game and his relationship with WWE boss Vince McMahon. Responses have been shortened for clarity and brevity.

AP: What did you mean in your tweet after returning to WWE last week when you wrote, this may be the last time . Are you nearing the end of your WWE career?

CENA: I tried to put it into words on Twitter. I guess I didn’t explain myself properly. It was the first time I had walked out into the arena knowing it had a definite end. Normally, you go out, you’re all excited, OK, it’s the next one and I’m waiting for the next one. I haven’t finished, of course. I made this statement when accepting a match at WrestleMania so I know I have at least one more ahead of me. But what I was trying to convey was that this was the first time I looked at all of this excitement and energy and realized that this was the twilight of this trip.

AP: Why come back to feud with Austin Theory ?

CENA: You would be surprised at my answer. Because that’s what I was told would happen. I do not do it. I’m not saying, I want to do this. I want to work with this person. I never do that. I have never done that. I just try to do what I say do and do it to the best of my abilities. Instead of dictating my terms, I often try to make the performance the best I can. What I don’t do and what I never did is organize the direction of the narrative. I don’t choose opponents, but I like to tell stories. I didn’t choose Austin Theory but I certainly spoke from the heart (on RAW).

AP: What are your thoughts on WWE potentially being in the market? ?

CENA: It’s well above my salary. I don’t know what’s going on with that. I love Vince McMahon. It’s everything you could want in a great friend, business partner, father, mentor. I like the man. But his business relationships are his business and what he shares with me is between us. But I don’t know what’s going on with WWE’s corporate structure or WWE’s creative direction. But when I’m there as a performer, his show (WWE Champion) Roman Reigns. In my mind he has to be in the conversation, and in my mind he is the greatest of all time.

AP: Is it difficult to reconcile the feelings you have towards Vince McMahon with the accusations of sexual misconduct made against him?

CENA: No. I mean, everyone is entitled to their point of view. I have the right to have mine. When you love someone, you take them as imperfectly perfect as they are. We all make mistakes, we all have bad decisions . God knows I made my collection of bad choices. That doesn’t mean I won’t love someone. There’s no way I can record and say I don’t like Vince McMahon.

AP: You have WrestleMania coming up and a slew of acting projects, including Grand Death Lotto. To the rhythm of your schedule ever become too much?

CENA: I feel my age, so to speak. I could use a little rest, but that’s my choice. These are wonderful things to be a part of. This one, I’m really excited because this movie doesn’t stop. It will be action from the opening credits. We have a great team that mixes action and comedy. I also try to do my best to, I hate the term work-life balance, but I try to do my best not to fall into the workaholic trap where I just hide in my job and I’m not a completely open and vulnerable human being to the people around me, the people I love. I haven’t sacrificed my relationships for my job yet. I’m at a pretty good pace right now where I can hit all cylinders.

___

More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports