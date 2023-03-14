Andrew Rabbit

With seven nominations for his most personal film of all time, this could have been Steven Spielberg’s biggest year at the Oscars. But the hot dog fingers had other plans.

The Fabelmans, the directors dramatizing his Jewish upbringing very personally, won none of theat the Oscars, he was nominated for Sunday night. Spielberg’s film lost the biggest categories, including best picture, director, actress and original screenplay, all to the same movie: Chaos theory multiverse comedy Anywhere, Anywhere, Anywhere the aforementioned hot dog fingers play a starring role.

But while the most Jewish film came out empty-handed, other Jewish stories unfolded on cinema’s biggest night. Here’s what you need to know.

The follies of Fabelman

Spielberg’s autobiographical opus may have come out empty-handed on Sunday, but it received a booby award: The Fabelmans were host to Jimmy Kimmels’ favorite punchline. Kimmel used his monologue to unleash a series of jokes about the film, including dubbing Spielberg and star Seth Rogen the Joe and Hunter Biden of Hollywood; speculating that co-star named Judd Hirsch was actually the absent Tom Cruise in a mask; and warning anyone plotting to slap him a la Will Smith, you’ll have to go through the Fabelman to get to me.

Later, Kimmel continued the momentum, introducing Paul Dano and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to present an award. Kimmel introduced them as the father of Steven Spielberg and the mother of Jonah Hills, referring not only to Danos’ role in The Fabelmans, but also to Louis-Dreyfus as a distraught white Jewish mother inthe much-maligned Netflix movie You People.

Getting loud for All Quiet

All Quiet on the Western Front, Netflix’s grueling drama about German soldiers on the front lines of World War I, ended the night with four Oscars: International Feature, Original Score, Cinematography and Production Design. In addition tohave a Jewish producer,the film was also adapted from a 1930 novel and film which both met with the wrath of the Nazi Party and were tarred as Jewish plots to destroy the German state.

Another anti-dictator winner on Sunday was Guillermo Del Toros Pinocchio, who took home the Oscar for Animated Feature. Set in Fascist Italy, the Netflix film features a scene of Pinocchio mocking Il Duce himself, Benito Mussolini.

A Jewish brother of the Goonies for life

One of the most heartwarming moments of the night was winning Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Quan, a former child actor, had given up on his screen career for decades before his big comeback role last year. In his emotional acceptance speech, Quan paid tribute to my Goonies brother for life, Jeff Cohen, a former Jewish child star turned entertainment lawyer. Cohen and Quan appeared together in The Goonies in 1985, and when Quan landed his big role in Everything Everywhere, Cohennegotiated the terms of his contract.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Sarah Polley

There were a few big Oscar winners with Jewish parents. Immediately following Quans’ big moment, veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis landed her first-ever Oscar, also for Everything Everywhere. It was also a big moment for the Halloween star. My mom and dad were both nominated for Oscars in different categories, Curtis noted during his speech. Tony Curtis, the Jewish father of Jamie Lees, was one of the biggest stars of Golden Age Hollywood but received only one Oscar nomination, in 1959 for The Defiant Ones. Jamie Lee Curtisparticipates in the restoration of the synagogue in the Hungarian birthplace of his grandparentswhere no Jews currently live.

Another Jewish father winner: writer-director-actress Sarah Polley, who won best adapted screenplay for Women Talking. Polley explored the secret of her biological parentage in her 2013 documentary Stories We Tell. Women Talking takes place in a different religious community: an isolated Mennonite society in which women have been systematically sexually abused by men.

Navalny and the neo-Nazis

The best documentary winner went to a profile of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose 2020 poisoning by KGB agents after publicly criticizing Vladimir Putin was an international scandal. Navalny is currently imprisoned in Russian solitary confinement; the filmmakers dedicated the award to him. The documentary also details an aspect of Navalny’s campaign that is more controversial for Western observers: hisoccasional support for the Russian march,a gathering of Russian neo-Nazi organizations.

Diane Warrens’ dead end situation

Did you know that singer-songwriter Diane Warren is nominated for 14 Oscars? Singer Sofia Carson reminded everyone mid-night of the first performance of Best Original Song. Warren, who is Jewish, joined in the performance of Applause, her composition from the feminist documentary Tell It Like A Woman. She has never won an Oscar, and unfortunately for her, the streak continued on Sunday night as viral sensation Naatu Naatu of Indian film RRR scooped the award. (As a consolation, Warren received an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards preceding the telecast.)

Another Jewish shutout

Also drawing blanks was Tr, the cerebral psychological drama of classical musicwith somewhat inexplicable Jewish themes.

Hollywood’s Jewish history gets a nod

The show included a promotional video for the Academy Museum, which opened last year to celebrate Hollywood history. In the video, a curator named Dara Jaffe explains that one of the museum’s roles is to highlight important cinematic stories, from the Jewish immigrants who founded Hollywood studios to the early innovators of African-American cinema. The inclusion is notable because tThe museum drew heavy criticism when it opened for ignoring the industry’s robust Jewish history; Jaffe was commissioned to mount a permanent exhibition onthis storyin response. The exhibition is not yet open.