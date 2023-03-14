BBC chief draws ire of 700 composers with devastating plan to slash choir | Choral music





More than 700 composers have writes to Tim Daviethe director general of the BBC, to condemn the devastating closure of the 99-year-old BBC choir, the BBC Singers, which was announced last week. As composers, we recognize the BBC Singers as one of the world’s great advocates of new choral music throughout their 99-year history, they write. The loss of this extraordinary group would be devastating for the future of this art form, for the composers it champions and for the audiences it serves. Signatories include the most distinguished names in British classical composition, including George Benjamin, Thomas Ads, Errollyn Wallen and Kings music master Judith Weir. Michael Berkeley, who sits in the House of Lords as a crossbencher, signed the letter, as did prominent foreign figures including American composer Nico Muhly and Finnish composers Esa-Pekka Salonen and Kaija Saariaho. The signers of the letters argue that the choirs contribution to the last century of music has been incalculable, due to its history of commissioning and creating music from the greatest composers, including Webern, Poulenc, Boulez and Birtwistle. Throughout their existence, they were one of the only choral groups able to tackle the most difficult and idealistic works alongside the rest of their huge repertoire, write the composers. They add: You say you are looking for agility and flexibility in your future choral offer: you already have it. No other British ensemble can match this amount or breadth of activity across all choral styles and genres, or achieve stunning results so quickly in any situation. The dissolution of the choir, formed in 1924, was announced last Tuesday. Last week a group of conductors from the BBC orchestras wrote to Davie and other managers to tell them that to log [the BBC Singers] to the dusttheap displays a shocking disregard for not only how artistic excellence takes root, but [of] how the BBC’s great legacy through the arts is seen and envied around the world. Conductors including Sakari Oramo, Dalia Stasevska, Semyon Bychkov, Alpesh Chauhan and Jules Buckley have also condemned a 20% cut in salaried positions at the BBC’s English Orchestras, Symphony, Philharmonic and Concert Orchestras of the BBC. Announcement of plans on Tuesday, Charlotte Moore, BBC Content Director, said: “This new strategy is bold, ambitious and good for the sector and for audiences who love classical music. That’s not to say we didn’t have to make tough decisions, but they’re also the right ones for the future. skip newsletter promotion Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion one online petition calling on the BBC to reconsider the plans had garnered more than 100,000 signatures by Monday morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/mar/13/bbc-chief-draws-ire-of-700-composers-with-devastating-plan-to-axe-choir The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos