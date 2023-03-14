Entertainment
LiveOnes LiveZone Daily Approved as Official Discovery
LiveZone exceeds one billion engagements
Expands distribution and revenue from LiveZone Daily with Chelsea Briggs to Snapchats 363 million daily active users worldwide
LiveZone Daily has amassed 20 million views and 1.5 million engagements on TikTok in the past 60 days
Los Angeles, Calif., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire Live One (NASDAQ: LVO), an award-winning, creator-focused music, entertainment and technology platform, today announced that LiveZone DailyLiveOne’s daily music and pop culture news show, has joined Snapchat as Discover the partner to expand its audience and reach millions of young fans looking for entertainment. Earlier this month, LiveZone Daily launched its daily music news on Snapchat Discover to Snapchats 363 million daily active users.
LiveZone Daily is a social media spin-off of LiveOnes Live area, which launched in 2018 as a live music news show, reporting directly from music festivals around the world. The show provided exclusive live interviews with artists and real-time coverage of stage, backstage and music fans, all streamed live on LiveOne. From 2018 to 2022, LiveZones views soared to over 117 million, delivering over 15 million views for multiple iHeart festivals and over 77 million views for LiveOne-produced events, including The music lives, the music continues And social gloves.
Launched on TikTok in 2022, LiveZone Daily exploded well over 20 million views and over 1.5 million engagements in the past 60 days, with several videos garnering over 2-9 million views. With over 280,000 subscribers over the past year, LiveZone Daily is one of the fastest growing music news shows on TikTok.
The show’s host, radio and television personality, and pop culture/lifestyle enthusiast Chelsea Briggs (Billboard, AMP Radio, HollywireTV) has made headlines over the past 11 years interviewing hundreds of independent artists and major labels, including Madonna, Dolly Parton, Billie Eilish, Adele, Alicia Keys, Rose, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Luke Bryan, Saweetie, NickelbackJust to name a few.
Snapchat said it has 107.9 million users in the United States, making it the second-largest market after India, which has 144.4 million users. Briggs expressed his excitement about extending LiveZone Daily to Snapchat, saying, “It’s an exciting step for LiveZone to branch out, and we’re excited to join Snapchat in helping us embark on a whole new stratosphere of viewers.
About Live Zone
All the music news you need, all in one convenient place. The LiveZone team digs deep into the biggest stories impacting the worlds of music and pop culture.
About Snapchat
Snapchat started as a private photo sharing platform, but has since expanded to include video sharing, live video chat, messaging, Bitmoji avatars, and “Stories” that can be shared with anyone. the subscribers. As of December 2022, Snapchat had 363 million daily active users, with the largest user base in India at 144.35 million and 107.9 million in the United States. Snapchat has more female users than male users, and users between the ages of 18 and 24 make up the largest advertising audience. Snapchat’s global annual revenue for 2021 was $3.3 billion, bringing overall revenue for the first three quarters of 2022 to the same amount. The Discover section is used exclusively by brands and publishers, with content from Vice, Cosmopolitan, Daily Mail, ESPN, Tastemade, CNN, Buzzfeed, and more.
(Source: Pocket-lint And The Social Shepherd)
About LiveOne, Inc.
Based in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the “Company”) is an award-winning, creator-driven music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium content worldwide through memberships and live streaming. and virtual events. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, a music streaming service for members, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.3 billion downloads annually, more than 350 hours distributed weekly and more than 14 million views. unique listeners per month. Almost all new Tesla EVs sold in the US come with a paid subscription to LiveOnes Slacker Radio (which now includes PodcastOne) which is paid for by Tesla. As of March 3, 2023, the company has accumulated an ad-supported paid and free membership base of approximately 2.85 million**. The company received Digiday’s Best Live Moment award for its Social Gloves PPV event, and was a finalist for 8 other awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and best original programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of February 9, 2023, the company has streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, products custom, music-related NFTs. , and created a valuable bond between fans, brands and groups. The company’s other wholly owned subsidiaries include React Presents, PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions and LiveXLive. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and via OTT, STIRR and XUMO. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter at @liveone.
Forward-looking statements
All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”, which can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “could”, ” will”, “probably result”, “will result”, “should”, “estimate”, “plan”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “expect”, “anticipate” , “believe”, “seek”, “continue”, “target” or the negative form of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company’s dependence to a key customer for a substantial percentage of its turnover; the Company’s ability to complete any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, distribution or transaction, including the proposed special dividend and spin-out of PodcastOne, Slacker or its pay-per-view business, the consummation of such proposed event, including the risks that any condition for the occurrence of such event will not be satisfied within the expected time frame or at all, or that the completion of any financing, acquisition, demerger, special dividend, proposed distribution or transaction will not occur or whether such event will increase shareholder value; Ability of PodcastOne or Slackers to list on a national exchange; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paying members; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company’s intention to repurchase Common Shares from time to time under its announced share repurchase program and the timing, price and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company is successfully implementing its growth strategy, including with respect to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; uncertain and adverse results in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; the risks and uncertainties applicable to the activities of the Company’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to, those described in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and United States Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 29, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2023, and in Other Filings and filed by the Company with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
** Certain members in contractual dispute are included in the total number of paying members for the periods reported. LiveOne currently does not track revenue related to these members.
