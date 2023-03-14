‘Naatu Naatu’ is not a Bollywood song: Angry netizens slam Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel





It’s an insult to call ‘Naatu Naatu’ a Bollywood song. It’s a TELUGU song, a Twitter user pointed out

Famous American TV host Jimmy Kimmel may be glad he hosted a prestigious show like the Oscars, but in India he seems to have gotten on the wrong side of Telugu moviegoers. Fans of “RRR” are upset that Kimmel, in his Oscar-night opening monologue, called SS Rajamouli’s film, which received much global acclaim, a Bollywood film. While Indians were thrilled that the film’s song “Naatu Naatu” won an award in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards, they were also surprised when Kimmel called “RRR” a Bollywood film. There was a backlash on social media when ‘RRR’ fans slammed him. A social media user corrected him by tweeting that ‘RRR’ is “South Indian cinema, Telugu film, Tollywood”. Not Bollywood, as some Oscars might say,” the user said. Another swipe at Kimmel saying it’s not a “Bollywood” song at all. It’s an insult to call ‘Naatu Naatu’ a Bollywood song. It’s a TELUGU song,” said another Twitter user. Advertisement Read also : India roars at the OscaRRR: from Naatu Naatu to The Elephant Whisperers The ‘RRR’ team should fix them immediately, said one user. While another said, it’s a disgrace to the academy. “RRR”, released in March 2022, gained international recognition, especially for a song and a dance number in the film – Naatu Naatu. The singers, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, were also invited to perform the song with its infectious rhythm during the Academy Awards and they received a standing ovation for their performance. Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb was one of the dancers in the song-and-dance number, known for her signature hook step. The performance was led by Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, wearing a sleek black Louis Vuitton dress, who called “Naatu Naatu” a “banger”. The song’s music was composed by M.M. Keeravaani, while the lyrics were written by Chandrabose. “RRR”, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who play two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, has apparently collected more than 1,200 crores worldwide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefederal.com/entertainment/naatu-naatu-not-a-bollywood-song-irate-netizens-slam-oscar-host-jimmy-kimmel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

