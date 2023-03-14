The Last of Us Season 2 Won’t Recast Ellie Actor For Time Jump

Warning: SPOILERS ahead for The Last of Us





As the first season draws to a close, Craig Mazin reveals that The last of us season 2 won’t recast Ellie’s actress Bella Ramsey for the story’s time jump. The first season of the HBO show largely adapted the events of the original game, following Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie as they journey through post-apocalyptic America to reach a group of survivors who could use the latter’s immunity against the Cordyceps infection as an antidote. Acclaimed by critics and a massive audience, The last of us was quickly renewed for season 2.

Ahead of the season finale premiere, Screen Rant attended a press conference with Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann to discuss HBO The last of us. While exploring season 2 by adapting the events of the second game, which featured a five-year time jump, the creative duo ensured that Ellie’s actress Bella Ramsey would not be replaced for the developing season. , explaining its significance to the moving key character. Before. Check out what Mazin and Druckmann shared below:

Craig Mazin: So one of the hard things about the casting process is that we invite people to join us in that process, and we know everything, and nobody else knows anything except what they know , which is the game. But we know what we’re going to do in terms of costume, makeup and hairstyle, but more importantly, we also know the mind and soul of the actor. It’s hard as an actor’s parent, because you become kind of a surrogate father on set, especially for someone who, when she joined us, was 17. She’s 19 now, which, by the way, is Ellie’s age. in The Last of Us Part II. People would say, ‘She doesn’t look like the character,’ and I’d say, ‘It doesn’t matter, look what happens. Look. And now they know, and I think there’s still this constant drumbeat of anxiety. All I can tell people is that I myself am so scared to do a good job on this. I’m also very anxious, if you’re anxious about something, I’m probably anxious about it, which means we talk about it and think about it. We will present things, but it will be different, it will be different, just like this season was different. Sometimes it will be drastically different, and sometimes it will hardly be different at all. But it’s going to be different, and it’s going to be its own thing. It won’t be exactly like the game, it will be the show that Neil and I want to do. We do it with Bella. Neil Druckmann: I will add to that when we made the game I felt we were incredibly lucky, it was like lightning in a bottle that we found Ashley Johnson. I can’t imagine this version of Ellie being anyone else, and then somehow we had lightning in the bottle again with Bella. We’re extremely lucky to have Bella in the stuff you’ve seen throughout this season. The only way we would consider recasting Bella would be if she said, “I don’t want to work with you anymore.” Even then, we’re not sure we’ll grant her that, we could still force her back. [Laughs]

TLOU Season 2 can avoid a dragon house problem

Mazin and Druckmann have previously reported that The last of us season 2 would adapt the events of the 2020 sequel game, which was set five years after the events of its predecessor. As such, speculation has swirled as to whether the next chapter of the HBO series will seek to replace Ramsey for the story’s time jump, or if they’ll keep the young star in the role for which she was cast. already been acclaimed.

By choosing to keep Ramsey as Ellie for The last of us season 2, the creative team behind the HBO show has already avoided the major narrative hurdle presented by another network show Dragon House. THE Game Of Thrones The prequel memorably moved its story forward a decade midway through, necessitating a change in a few of its key characters, namely Rhaenyra Targaryen, passed on from Milly Alcock to Emma D’Arcy, and Alicent Hightower, played by first by Emily Carey and later by Olivia Cooke.

Although the various Dragon House the cast received positive reviews for their performances, the time jump as a whole received mixed reviews. Therefore, with Mazin and Druckmann assuring that The last of us season 2 will keep Ellie’s original cast member Bella Ramsey for the next chapter of the story rather than recasting, those who fell in love with her performance can rejoice knowing she’ll be back in the future, and thus avoiding any obstacles in finding someone as talented as Ramsey.

