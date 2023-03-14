Entertainment
Eva Longoria on resisting the pressure put on the man to advance in Hollywood
Eva Longoria has spent more than 20 years in Hollywood and can finally add “film director” to her credits.
Longoria, 47, appeared in Austin, Texas this weekend for the South by Southwest premiere of her feature film first film “Flamin’ Hot”, a biopic about Richard Montaez, the former Frito-Lay janitor who rose through the ranks to become an executive and is said to have invented the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snack (the company disputed this). Longoria said in an interview earlier today that she never thought she would direct a feature film until this story landed on her desk and she beat out other big-name directors for it. filming.
The ‘Desperate Housewives’ star began directing for TV in 2014 and has directed episodes of ‘Black-ish’, ‘Why Women Kill’, ‘The Gordita Chronicles’ and more.
But it was “difficult to achieve after playing for so long” for two main reasons: “At the time, you had to overcome the obstacle of [being stereotyped as] a stupid actor,” she told the SXSW crowd.
“The second biggest obstacle was being a woman,” she continued. “There’s still a lot of systemic sexism behind the camera of female directors. People always wonder why there aren’t more female directors. The talent is there, but it’s definitely difficult.”
Women made up just 12% of directors among the highest-grossing films in 2021, down from 16% in 2020, according to the Celluloid ceiling reportfrom San Diego State University.
Longoria remembers many cinematographers questioning his decisions on set: “Every time I finished a television episode, the cinematographer would say to me, ‘Wow, you really know what you’re doing,’ and I was like, ‘Thank you?’ I didn’t know how to take it.”
Resist the pressure of ‘man up’
One thing that has helped Longoria overcome obstacles is resisting “man” pressure to show that she can be a leader on set.
Longoria said she embraces her femininity rather than bending to fit into male-dominated film sets. “I think when we get to a certain place, whether it’s in corporate America or any industry, you’re like, ‘I have to be a man,'” she said. “I don’t think you should compromise your femininity to fit into being a director or producer or manager. Why [being a] leader associated with masculinity? »
Instead, she said, “I think the best leaders in many industries are women. We multitask, we solve problems, we wear many hats at the same time. femininity.”
As a force behind the camera and through his production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, Longoria also hopes to improve the representation of Latinos on screen, both to educate the general public about authentic Latino experiences and to teach the Latino history to members of the community.
“If our own Latino community can’t look on screen or TV and see themselves reflected, they assume we can’t be that,” she said.
In 2020, Latinos made up 19% of the United States population but accounted for 29% of movie tickets sold that year, according to a study by the Motion Picture Association. However, they only made up 5.4% of main films and 5.7% of on-screen actors that year, according to a 2020 Hollywood Diversity Report by the UCLA College of Social Sciences.
How she knew she was ready to make a big movie
Longoria said she knew immediately that she wanted to win the directing job for “Flamin’ Hot,” which starts streaming on Hulu June 9. Her strong response has set a new bar for how she decides which projects to work on next.
In the two years since she started working on the project, “I haven’t felt what I felt when I read ‘Flamin’ Hot,’ where I said , ‘I’m the only person who can do this. I have to do this movie. I’ll die if I don’t make this movie,'” she said. “And I was asking my agent, ‘Do I have to feel this every time, are there times when you don’t feel that way? She said, ‘No, you should always feel that way every time you do something.'”
Part of that motivation comes from the opportunity to create a new kind of hero in American culture, she said.
“Hollywood dictates what heroes look like,” Longoria said. “And there’s never been a hero like Richard Montaez.”
