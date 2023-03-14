Bollywood is gearing up for ‘Clash of the Titans’! Big fireworks display in Diwali 2024, know the details





After the pandemic, Bollywood finally regained its lost glory following Pathaan’s monstrous box office success. Although some other films including The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva were successful, they failed to repay the disasters and earn the trust of loyal Hindi moviegoers. Apparently, the magnificent success of Pathaan has reignited the will and enthusiasm of the B Town filmmakers. While several other big movies are in the works for a theatrical release this year, filmmakers have started preparing for big fireworks on Diwali 2024. According to the latest reports, several B Town filmmakers are gearing up for a huge box office clash with highly anticipated films. If reports are anything to go by, Ajay Devgn-star Singham Again, the third installment in the Singham franchise, is on the cards. Creators are eyeing Diwali 2024 for its theatrical release. Both parts of Singham have outstanding performances at the box office. The Rohit Shetty-directed film is likely to see Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Salman Khan is making headlines for his upcoming action-packed spy movie Tiger 3, except for Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan. Prominent filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya had hinted that he would play tug of war in Sallu for his next project. Now, the creators have revealed more about the upcoming title from Rajshri Productions titled “Prem Ki Shaadi”. Salman is popular as a Prem under Rajshri Productions. Manufacturers are also considering the release of Diwali 2024. After the incredible box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the creators have once again announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan. However, the creators of this horror comedy franchise are said to be targeting Diwali 2024 to release the third installment. While Koki will be reprising his role as Rooh Baba, Anees Bazmee has been finalized as director so far. No further updates regarding the film have been released by the creators. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal with Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most awaited movies. After several reports surrounding Hera Pheri 3, we will finally see the trio in the third installment reprising their emblematic roles. While the makers have yet to start filming, according to the latest reports, Hera Pheri 3 will likely hit theaters on Diwali 2024. Of course, the filmmakers of all the films mentioned above would rather not go against each other as it would result in disappointing box office collections. However, we can expect at least two films to collide. Undeniably, the filmmaking process and the completion of filming are the key factors that will decide the release date.

