Oscars 2023: Today’s Mummy
Brendan Fraser’s Best Actor won the Best Actor Oscar on Sunday for his powerful performance as a morbidly obese man in The whale crowns a remarkable career comeback for the charismatic leader.
The former star of 1990s hits such as The Mummy endured a decade in the Hollywood wasteland before winning over Academy voters with his portrayal of a reclusive teacher who eats compulsively while tormented by grief.
“So this is what the multiverse looks like,” an emotional Fraser told the audience at the Dolby Theater. which I didn’t appreciate at the time until it stopped,” he said, referring to his long absence from the big screen. “Thank you for that recognition.”
At Darren Aronofsky’s The whaleFraser plays Charlie, a 600-pound (250-kilogram) English teacher whose only regular contact with the real world is his nurse and friend Liz (Hong Chau).
Charlie rarely leaves his couch, teaching his students via video calls while gorging on delivery food, and resisting Liz’s pleas for medical help for her rapidly deteriorating health.
The drama follows Charlie’s attempts to secretly reconnect with his rebellious and aloof teenage daughter Ellie, while he is also visited by a young missionary who seems determined to save him. Fraser delivers an intense performance, imbuing his character with depths of regret and agony that are punctuated with bursts of passion and hope sparked by Ellie’s presence.
“Charlie is by far the most heroic man I’ve ever played,” Fraser said at the film’s world premiere in Venice last year. “His superpower is to see the good in others and bring it out in them.”
The Mummy
Fraser was born in December 1968 to Canadian parents in the US state of Indiana. Theater sparked his interest in acting at a young age, and after graduating from an arts college in Seattle, Fraser moved to Los Angeles in the early 1990s to pursue his dream. Success came fast – he landed his breakthrough role as the frozen caveman discovered by two modern-day California teenagers in the hit 1992 comedy Encino Man.
It sparked a string of major roles for the tall, handsome, wide-eyed leading man, ranging from anti-Semitism drama School ties to rock and roll comedy Aerial heads to the family blockbuster George of the Jungle. In 1998 Fraser married actress Afton Smith, with whom he had three children.
Fraser’s greatest commercial success will be his trilogy of The Mummy movies. Loosely based on the ancient Egyptian horror film franchise of the 1930s, the films starred Fraser as Rick O’Connell, a maverick American adventurer who battles sinister immortals and treasure hunters. greedy.
Collectively, the film and its two sequels have grossed well over $1 billion, also spawning the Scorpio King series of spin-off films and a poorly received reboot of Tom Cruise in 2017.
Fraser also starred alongside Liz Hurley in a 2000 remake of Bedazzledand directed the live action-animation hybrid Looney Tunes: back in action three years later.
lost decade
But Fraser’s A-list career would soon be derailed. In 2003, Fraser was allegedly sexually assaulted by a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the Golden Globes. Fraser didn’t go public with the incident until more than a decade later, saying in an interview that he had been blacklisted by the industry after accusing Philip Berk of groping him over lunch at the Beverly Hills hotel. Berk denies the incident.
But Fraser said the psychological impact of the alleged attack, combined with the industry’s response and a bitter and costly divorce from Smith, all took their toll on her mental health. Fraser declined to attend this year’s Golden Globes, despite being nominated for ‘The Whale’, due to his past with the band.
In the 2000s, he also suffered a series of physical injuries, many acquired on set during his action movie stunt sequences, which ultimately required multiple surgeries over a seven-year period to his knees. , back and vocal cords.
While he appeared in Oscar-winning best picture “Crash” in 2004 and starred in the hospital sitcom “Scrubs,” big-screen roles quickly dried up and Fraser largely disappeared from the eyes of the public. audience.
Brenaissance
Fraser’s comeback – dubbed the ‘Brenaissance’ by fans – began in earnest with a villainous role in the hit TV drama’s third season The case.
But it was his role in The whalewhich appropriately tells his own story of redemption, which brought him back to star status, with Hollywood flocking to praise his vulnerable and heartfelt performance.
As the Oscars approached, it won a Critics Choice award and a Screen Actors Guild award. Fraser’s future projects include Martin Scorsese The Moonflower Slayers.
Claiming his first Oscar, Fraser saw Austin Butler (Elvis)Colin Farrel (The Banshees of Inisherin)Paul Mescal (After Sun) and Bill Nighy (Life).
