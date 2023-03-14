Other ‘Goonies’ Stars Celebrate Ke Huy Quan’s Best Supporting Actor Oscar Win





Following Best Supporting Actor win for Ke Huy Quan At Oscars for his role as Waymond Wang in best winning photo “Everything, everywhere, all at once,” Quan went to the press room and gushed about his “‘Goonies’ brothers”, who called him before his big night to wish him well. “Just before that night started, Corey Feldman, one of my ‘Goonies’ brothers, called,” Quan said, mentioning other cast members from the 1985 film who had spoken to him before the ceremony. “We’re still bonded. We’re family forever. The goonies never say die!” Quan added. Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, attends the 95th Academy Awards at Vanity Fair in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Quan’s first role as a child actor was as Short Round in the 1984 film “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” Just a year later, he played Data in “The Goonies.” But in the early 2000s, despite his childhood successes, acting roles were rare and he turned to the backstage. With “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” he finally got his chance to give acting another shot, and it paid off. As Quan wept Sunday night accepting his first Oscar, the former “Goonies” stars posted fond memories, words of encouragement and more — more than 35 years after the movie brought them together. Left to right: Jeff Cohen, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from the movie “Goonies”, 1985. Michael Ochs/Stringer/Getty Images Archive

Sean Astin, who played Mikey alongside Quan in the comedy adventure film, wrote about Twitter“always with dignity, grace, loyalty, hope, joy and inspiration…. A moment forever Ke… I’m so happy, proud and over the moon… CONGRATULATIONS. Well deserved!!!!” He then posted a photo of Quan in the 1992 movie “Encino Man,” with the caption, “Never a doubt…” Never a doubt… pic.twitter.com/kySvZcp2ZV — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) March 13, 2023 “MY BROTHER GOONIE KE HUY QUAN JUST WON THE GOLDEN OSCAR LIKE I SAID! BECAUSE HE DESERVES IT! writing Corey Feldman, who played Mouth in the film. He also posted video of himself and others reacting to Quan’s victory, even shedding tears of pride for his former co-star. Entertainment attorney Jeff B. Cohen, who played Chunk in “Goonies,” also praised Quan on Twitter, in writing“Congratulations to the iconic Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 and my brother, Ke Huy Quan, on their remarkable and well-deserved Oscar wins,” along with photos of him with the two actors at the Oscars. Congratulations to the iconic Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 and my brother, Ke Huy Quan, on their remarkable and well-deserved Oscar wins! @The Academy #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/eDtchmEWDB — Jeff B. Cohen (@Jeff_B_Cohen) March 13, 2023 More



C Almonds C Mandler is a social media producer and current affairs writer for CBS News, focusing on American politics and LGBTQ+ issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/oscars-2023-goonies-stars-ke-huy-quan-best-supporting-actor-oscar-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos