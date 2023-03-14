Entertainment
Cole Sprouse says Hollywood makes actors “narcissistic and greedy”
Cole Sprouse said Hollywood encourages the worst qualities in actors.
- LEARN MORE:KJ Apa: My early 20s was a huge learning curve
THERiverdale The star made her screen debut in commercials as a baby, before starring in the sitcom Grace under fire alongside her twin brother Dylan, when they were both toddlers.
speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Sprouse said he loved being on stage growing up, but added that he didn’t like the crap that came with it.
He added: This industry, in many ways, encourages the worst qualities in you as a person. Narcissism, selfishness, greed are all things we know to be practically cardinal sins.
Sprouse also explained that many young actors have entered the industry to put food on the table.
He said: I think the pressure of my upbringing really pushed me to keep doing what I am today. I can’t live without the arts without performance or expression of any kind, because that’s really all I know and have known since I was eight months old.
His latest comments come after he previously said he and his ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart had hurt each other a lot during their relationship.
It was really hard, he told the call her daddypodcast.. I know we both hurt each other quite a bit.
During the interview, the actor also shared that he’s been cheated on by almost every one of his ex-girlfriends.
A source at the time saidpage 6that theRiverdale the co-stars separated before the pandemic hit and had been quarantined separately, adding: They remain good friends.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nme.com/news/tv/cole-sprouse-says-hollywood-makes-actors-narcissistic-and-greedy-3412772
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In RRR’s stunning Oscar win, Piyush Goyal spots ‘PM Modi’s seal of quality’
- Cole Sprouse says Hollywood makes actors “narcissistic and greedy”
- Womens Tennis Falls to Occidental to Open Spring Break Trip
- Hong Chaus’ 2023 Oscars dress was a self-portrait by Prada
- BBC crew and support staff escape ‘artillery attack’ in Ukraine – BBC News
- 3 religions were affected by a massive earthquake in ancient Antakya
- US to sell nuclear submarines to Australia in unprecedented deal
- Other ‘Goonies’ Stars Celebrate Ke Huy Quan’s Best Supporting Actor Oscar Win
- ESPN broadcasts CU Buff’s spring football game – BuffZone
- Latest news from Ukraine: Expectations grow for China’s Xi Jinping to visit Russia
- Key dates in Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 20-year rule over Turkey
- Indonesian parliament won’t allow power vacuum on election decision – vice president