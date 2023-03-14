Cole Sprouse says Hollywood makes actors “narcissistic and greedy”

Cole Sprouse said Hollywood encourages the worst qualities in actors.

THERiverdale The star made her screen debut in commercials as a baby, before starring in the sitcom Grace under fire alongside her twin brother Dylan, when they were both toddlers.

speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Sprouse said he loved being on stage growing up, but added that he didn’t like the crap that came with it.

He added: This industry, in many ways, encourages the worst qualities in you as a person. Narcissism, selfishness, greed are all things we know to be practically cardinal sins.

Sprouse also explained that many young actors have entered the industry to put food on the table.

He said: I think the pressure of my upbringing really pushed me to keep doing what I am today. I can’t live without the arts without performance or expression of any kind, because that’s really all I know and have known since I was eight months old.

His latest comments come after he previously said he and his ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart had hurt each other a lot during their relationship.

It was really hard, he told the call her daddypodcast.. I know we both hurt each other quite a bit.

During the interview, the actor also shared that he’s been cheated on by almost every one of his ex-girlfriends.

A source at the time saidpage 6that theRiverdale the co-stars separated before the pandemic hit and had been quarantined separately, adding: They remain good friends.