Vivek Agnihotri Shares Happiness Over RRR and The Elephant Whisperers Winning Oscars This Year





This year turned out to be quite phenomenal for Indian cinema as not one but two films brought home the Oscars. With SS Rajamouli RRR winning Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’, director Kartiki Golsalves’ The Elephant Whisperersalso won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. With the two films setting the story, Indians can only be full of pride and happiness. As congratulatory messages continue to pour in on social media, Bollywood celebrities are also sending their best wishes and greetings to both films. Meanwhile, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has also expressed his delight at Indian films excelling on the world stage. Agnihotri, who was also waiting for his director The Kashmir Files to make it to the Oscars this year, was disappointed after the film failed to earn a nomination. However, pleased with India’s Oscar wins this year, the filmmaker revealed his happiness and satisfaction. Vivek Agnihotri on India’s Oscars Talk to eTimes, Agnihotri, while highlighting the success of Indian films at the 95th Academy Awards, said, “This is a great moment for Indian cinema. Starting with our film The Kashmir Files, which caught the attention of global audiences , followed by the unprecedented success of RRR, two documentaries and an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers. Further emphasizing the emergence of regional cinema in recent times, he revealed that he was pleased with “true Indian cinema replacing non-Bollywood star-oriented cinema”. The director also praised Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone for having the opportunity to present a segment at the Oscars. India at the Oscars Shine brightly at the 95th Academy Awards, RRR’s Naatu Naatu song and The Elephant Whisperers Individually bagged Oscars in separate categories. While singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed Naatu Naatu live on stage, actress Deepika Padukone also took over the stage as a presenter at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The entire crew of both films was seen at the event as they cheered loudly after being announced the winners. Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India NewsAndEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndinstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/entertainment/im-happy-with-real-indian-cinema-replacing-non-bollywood-star-oriented-cinema-vivek-agnihotri-on-indias-oscar-wins-12287582.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos