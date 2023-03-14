Actor George Bryner Bell was discriminated against at a restaurant in Santo Domingo, Habanero













In a country like the Dominican Republic, where the majority of the population is mulatto, complaints are being filed for alleged discrimination based on skin color in commercial establishments, which should raise concerns. The actor, athlete and son of former baseball player George Bell, George Bryner Bell Santana, denounced having experienced this unpleasant moment at the “Restaurante Habanero” in Santo Domingo. According to his post, when he set foot in the restaurant, he was “received with a dismissive look from one of the bouncers (security), followed by a ‘we’re full’. He added that “since a group of 10 to 12 people arrive, he got it in without a problem. He assured that the difference between him and those who managed to access the place was the color of their skin, they, in his words, “were white Dominicans of European factions” and he was dark-skinned. This, as expected, led him to question the member of security, why he wouldn’t let him into the establishment, “is it because of my skin color?” His answer left no doubt. “Yes, and to be ugly,” he said. “The truth is that I don’t usually do these types of posts, but we need to stop this type of situation recurring in some places in the National District,” he shared. Apparently, this is not the only time the restaurant staff have acted in this way, the young man’s complaint has provoked many reactions from people who assured that they were treated in the same way. After this situation was made public, the restaurant issued a statement apologizing for the situation and noted that it had tried to contact the actor so that “it can deal with the situation appropriately”. It was also noted that they would have taken action against staff who acted in this way and assured that “it is not company policy”. The restaurant said it was “working diligently to resolve any issues that may have arisen and that we have made changes to our staff and implemented measures to improve our processes and prevent similar situations from happening again in the future”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dominicantoday.com/dr/local/2023/03/13/actor-george-bryner-bell-was-discriminated-against-in-a-santo-domingo-restaurant-habanero/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

