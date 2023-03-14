What Michelle Yeoh’s win really says about Hollywood

After Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win, critics are pointing out that it’s not just about her finally earning her moment in the spotlight, but about Hollywood finally catching up with Yeoh.

Yeohs wins, for her role as battered immigrant laundromat owner Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once, makes her the first Asian to win Best Actress in film academies 94 years of history. This is undoubtedly an important step.

But pundits point out that given the decades Yeoh was overlooked as a serious actor and the work it took to get her considered a contender, the Oscar is also a symbol of the enduring barriers that the Hollywood gatekeepers have erected against the Asians and the insufficient progress that has been made.

Yeoh, they say, succeeded in spite of themselves.

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once”. Allyson Riggs / A24

It’s just extremely monumental because of all this bias that exists in the industry and just racism, said Ana-Christina Ramn, director of the Entertainment and Media Research Initiative at UCLA. To overcome all these obstacles of what exists in terms of academy which is enormous.

She added: I think it’s almost disrespectful that they haven’t honored her in the past.

The academy declined to comment.

The lack of recognition for Yeoh, who is receiving only her flowers after a 40-year international career, reflects systemic issues in how the Western film industry continues to reject and other Asian actors, experts say. Yeoh, an industry veteran, first became a respected action icon in Hong Kong cinema in the late 1980s. As with many other Asian actors, his foray into Hollywood, with the film 1997’s James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies involved stunts and martial arts.

Daryl Joji Maeda, professor of ethnic studies at the University of Colorado Boulder and author of Like Water: A Cultural History of Bruce Lee, said Hollywood has welcomed international stars like Australians Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, who have won multiple Oscars and nominations. But for Asians, who have few opportunities and often resort to martial arts as an important avenue to Hollywood, there is a stigma. Even when martial arts-focused movies are critically acclaimed, like Crouching Tiger, 2000s Hidden Dragon, they rarely get nods.

If martial arts is one of the main routes into Hollywood for Asian actors, and martial arts actors are not taken seriously, we have a situation that only admits them on the fringes and relegates to the margins, he said.

Michelle Yeoh in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”. Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Maeda added that while action stars of all races encounter similar perceptions, others have been able to switch genders with more respect and ease.

Actors of Asian descent who are martial arts stars are categorized into this type of role, Maeda said. Tom Cruise can be an action star in the Mission Impossible movies and also be nominated for an Oscar for a serious role in Born on the 4th of July.

Anthony Ocampo, a sociology professor at Cal Poly Pomona, also said there’s a double standard for Asian actors when it comes to how rigorous physical training and extra skills are interpreted. He said there was little recognition of how Yeoh’s stunt work and acting expertise enriched her acting abilities. But when it comes to white actors, who subject their bodies to weight swings or coaching, their efforts are hailed as examples of dedication to the art form.

When Natalie Portman got to a certain body shape to be able to play a ballerina and she learned ballet, people were cheering her on. When Hilary Swank had to turn into a trans man or a boxer for Million Dollar Baby, everyone cheered, Ocampo said. That kind of artistic appreciation or hard work goes unrecognized when an actor of color does it like Michelle.

Ramn and Ocampo noted a similar lack of appreciation for Asian actors who chose multiple languages ​​for different roles, particularly if they have accents. Throughout his career, which has included Crouching Tiger, 2005’s Memoirs of a Geisha and 2018’s blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians, Yeoh has performed in English, Cantonese and Mandarin.

If you have an Asian accent or any accent associated with an immigrant of color, you are considered less intelligent, less intelligent, less nuanced. You are considered very one-dimensional, Ocampo said. It doesn’t work the same way as, say, a British accent or a French accent.

He added that the extra effort Asian actors put in and the mental toll it takes is similar to the work people of color and immigrants do in the United States. in Everything Everywhere, Ocampo said.

People don’t realize that beneath the surface there’s a lot of work to try to be equal, Ocampo said. It’s almost like actors of color have to play 50 different roles in a movie to get a nomination. That’s what Michelle did. This is what Stephanie [Hsu] did.

Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Experts say the Oscars space has long been inaccessible to Asian actors. Just over 1% of the acting nominees are Asian, and four of them won the award. In the Yeohs category, another Asian actor, Merle Oberon for the 1935 film The Dark Angel, was nominated. But her origins remained unknown until her death, as she hid her South Asian roots throughout her career. But a white actor, Luise Rainer, won for playing a Chinese slave in the controversial 1937 drama The Good Earth. With this unique win for Yeoh, the experts said, the industry is not happy.

Ramn said real progress comes from consistently uplifting marginalized communities. And more work can be done to recognize voices of color, especially worthy filmmakers who may have less star power, across categories. Maeda also said that if the industry goes several decades without an Asian winner, it will have learned little from the movement for Asian representation.

It’s too early to tell, but let’s hope we won’t have to ask ourselves the same question four decades from now, he said.