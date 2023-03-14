Entertainment
Trending Boycott Bollywood on Twitter: What Happened This Time?
Social media users have started to demand a boycott of Bollywood again and in this regard, netizens have created the Boycott Bollywood hashtag on Twitter.
Social media users have called for a boycott of Bollywood films on Twitter for a host of reasons: for example, continued insulting of their idols and nepotism. The latest hashtag is the result of defaming the Hindu festival and its idols. Let’s look:
2023 has been phenomenal for #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/AW6zcvtOsp
Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) March 13, 2023
You remove the real hero Sushant Singh Rajput from this planet and what do you get gutter wood? 100 flops in 2022!! So-called superstars can’t even reach the CR on opening day! #BoycottBollywood garbage can pic.twitter.com/ZIRr1OgsIb
you + ShinNe 4 SSR (@S04747shinny) March 5, 2023
NO SUSHANT NO KHAN
No Sushant no Bollywood
Injustice in Sushant 1000 days #BoycottBollywood #BoycottbollywoodTotally pic.twitter.com/iRMXxXgpqZ
I…||JUSTICE4SSR|| (@Yasmin2186) March 11, 2023
Why don’t the police act on him? Is he immune because he just #BollywoodKiGandagi
The law of the land is so rotten. #JudicialReforms is unavoidable.#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/xrawyLyy0a
Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) March 4, 2023
No Sushant no Bollywood
NEVER FORGET
This BW clan banned SSR
Projects were taken down 4m SSR just because it rejected a YRF film and chose Paani who ultimately didn’t finish as YRF refused to produce it.#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/lPwqSQT1Sw
APARAJITA |Putirams Dimdi|Ayus Day Soon (@IAmApa07) March 10, 2023
#BoycottBollywood
What are the problems of alcoholism?
High blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease and digestive issues. Cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, esophagus, voice box, liver, colon and rectum. Weakening of the immune system.#StopDrinkingAlcohol pic.twitter.com/wP6WWdFp70
Brahman Lives Matter (@Bikharta93K) March 10, 2023
In the name of entertainment they advocate vulgarity, nudity. They can do anything to earn money because only money matters to them, nothing else. They are the threat to our society. So boycott Bollywood completely.
No Sushant no Bollywood pic.twitter.com/yavTyEoVyp
Rajshree Singh (@Rajshree73441992) March 10, 2023
“Nepotism can co-exist, but if you don’t allow the right talent to come forward deliberately, the whole structure of the industry will crumble.”
We are witnesses to it.
No Sushant no Bollywood #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/PMlmYcKURX
Motivated!! little demon (@AryakavyaA) March 10, 2023
No Sushant no Bollywood
Sushant Singh Rajput, our brilliant superstar@itsSSR Our genius hero#BoycottbollywoodTotally #BoycottBollywood #BollywoodKiGandagi pic.twitter.com/lP02D4qGF7
Voice of PhotonSSRIAN 108 (@VedantaMahani) March 10, 2023
#Good Sunday morning
Boycott Bollywood Bollywood create bad impact on young generation mind must read book lifestyle
Visit our YouTube channel Sant Rampal ji Maharaj pic.twitter.com/YbuYxGeMg1
JAY ANIKPURI UNGELI (@AJAY44684259) March 5, 2023
|
