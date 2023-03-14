A major Last of Us Part 2 cast member has an obvious cameo in the Season 1 finale





The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 9, “Look for the Light,” now streaming on HBO and HBO Max. HBO creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann The last of us recently revealed that the season finale included not just two, but three cameos featuring voice actors from the video games.

The envelope confirmed that Laura Bailey, who voiced The Last of Us Part IIAbby Anderson, appeared in “Look for the Light” as a nurse during the infamous adaptation of the hospital sequence. According to Mazin, the decision to include Bailey “was a bit late and Merle [Dandrige] was back to play Marlene… and Laura and Merle are great friends, and we were like, ‘I mean, do you want to be a nurse?’ and she was like ‘Yeah.’ It was just this fun thing.” RELATED: The Last of Us Boss Confirms Bella Ramsey Will Return for Season 2 Druckmann, who co-created the first The last of us with Bruce Straley and directed Part II, also confirmed that since Bailey voiced a nurse in the game, “It was kind of like, ‘Okay, we gotta get you in somewhere in this season. The duo then teased her character playing a bigger role in Season 2, with Mazin noting, “I mean, she’s got a mask so we can do whatever we want to her in the next season.”

The Last of Us stars collide Additionally, the opening flashback sequence of “Look for the Light” featured Ellie’s voice actor, Ashley Johnson, as the character’s biological mother, Anna. This flashback – inspired by an unused story Druckmann wrote for the 2013 game – explored Ellie’s birth and the source of her immunity to Cordyceps, as well as Marlene’s history with Anna before her death. RELATED: The Last of Us Showrunner Explains Joel’s Shocking Choice in Season 1 Finale Other notable The last of us Voice actor cameos this season included actor Joel Troy Baker as David in the episode “When We Are in Need”, as well as actor Tommy Jeffrey Pierce as Perry in “Please Hold to My Hand and “Endure and Survive.” Although star Pedro Pascal has suggested that filming for season 2 could begin later this year, no official production date has been announced. Season 2 will probably cover Part IIand, while Druckmann and Mazin have yet to reveal their new cast, fans have floated The Savages‘ Shannon Berry as a potential pick for Abby’s live action. The last of us Season 1 is currently streaming on HBO Max. Source: The envelope

