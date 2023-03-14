Netizens brutally trolled Jimmy Kimmel as he calls RRR a Bollywood movie at the 2023 Oscars





Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel was brutally trolled on Twitter on Monday. For the uninitiated, the host called RRR a “Bollywood movie” during his opening monologue. Many Twitter users point out that RRR was a Telugu language movie and not a Bollywood movie. The host referred to the film as a Bollywood film as he was pushed off stage by dancers performing the Naatu Naatu step. One of the Twitter users wrote, “RRR is South Indian cinema, Telugu film, Tollywood. Not Bollywood, as some Oscars might say. Another tweeted: “India has different film industries for different languages… Bollywood means film industry in Hindi language… since Hindi is the most spoken language in India, Bollywood is more popular… RRR is a South Indian Telugu language film. This is how Twitter users react #JUSTIN | #NaatuNaatu WARNING to #Oscars! Host @JimmyKimmel warns the Oscar winners If you go over the time limit, you will be confronted with the music! Literally! Our own #RRRs #NaatuNaatu will get underway and the dancers will escort the winners off the stage @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/C9ZlCf4gsY – Telangana CUP (@XpressHyderabad) March 13, 2023 India has different film industries for different languages…bollywood means film industry in hindi language…since hindi is the most spoken language in india, bollywood is more popular..rrr is south east telugu language film India — Gulabi Guthu (@united_TFI_fan) March 13, 2023 Oh… #Oscars I love controversies and conflicts. In reference to #RRR like a Bollywood movie even after hearing that the makers promote it as an Indian movie for months. — | UJJAL (@beujjal) March 13, 2023 Besides RRR’s Naatu Naatu, other Indian contenders for the 2023 Oscars were Shaunak Sen’s documentary feature All That Breathes, which lost to Navalny, and Kartiki Gonsalves’ short documentary The Elephant Whisperers, which walked away with the statuette gold in the category. The film is an epic drama, co-written and directed by V. Vijayendra Prasad and SS Rajamouli. It depicts the fictional story of two revolutionary figures, Alluri Sitarama and Komaram Bheem. The film was released on March 25, 2022 and became the third highest-grossing Indian film in the world.

