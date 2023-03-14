CID producer Pradeep Uppoor dies; Actor Shivaji Satan shares a post







He wrote: “Pradeep Uppoor, (the creator, pillar of CID) .. a dear friend always smiling, honest and frank, magnanimously generous to the core .. a long and wonderful chapter of my life ends with your departure Boss I love you and I miss you my friend”. CID creator, producer Pradeep Uppoor has left for a heavenly abode. Apparently, the producer was suffering from cancer and was in Singapore where he breathed his last. CID’s ACP Pradyuman aka Shivaji Satam took to his social media and shared the sad news with his fans.He wrote: “Pradeep Uppoor, (the creator, pillar of CID) .. a dear friend always smiling, honest and frank, magnanimously generous to the core .. a long and wonderful chapter of my life ends with your departure Boss I love you and I miss you my friend”. Pradeep has been a big name in the television industry. He had produced the most offbeat shows on television. From Aahat, CID, Supercops vs Supervillains to Satrangi Sasural and many such shows and movies. His passing is another big loss for the industry.

CID actor Narendra Gupta also wrote, “This is such shocking news…I too had a long…very long relationship with him. What a wonderful person he was.. .REST IN PEACE PRADEEP BHAI…I HV I LOST PART OF MY LIFE TODAY” Fans reacted to the news and wrote, “Pradeep ji. He was a gem and he will always be in our hearts. I have fond memories of CID and he always inspired and guided me in the right direction. during my early years as an artist. His passing is a personal loss to his loved ones and to the industry with his impeccable work. May your soul rest in peace sir”

“Thank you Pradeep Uppoor Sir for creating our childhood memories with CID…May your soul rest in peace…”

