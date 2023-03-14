Reviews | The Oscars always divide the acting awards between men and women. For what?





Male actors have learned to thrive in roles that combine tenacity and delicacy, monstrosity and wounded vulnerability, explosive rage and searing pain. Brando soared with his performances of Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire and terry malloy in At the Water’s Edge. These performances are now etched in our collective minds as the epitome of great acting. The balance sheet for women is more complicated. The year Brando won an Oscar for her role as Malloy, Best Actress went to Grace Kelly, a model of traditional female grace, for her role in The Country Girl. There were other types of actresses back then, but none of them enjoyed the careers offered to stars like Kelly and Audrey Hepburn. Jo Van Fleet, so formidable in movies like East of Eden and Wild River you could imagine him playing King Lear, didn’t rise to fame until she was 40, only to find she didn’t have good roles to play. As Elia Kazan said in her memoir, Jo stagnated and, ever since she knew it, grew bitter. She waited, wrote letters to producers and directors, begged agents for help, year after year, to no avail. Kim Stanley, widely believed by her peers to be America’s greatest stage actress of the 1950s, might project stereotypical masculine ferocity, just look at her terrifying work in The Goddess, if you can find it. But she only appeared in a handful of films and never became a household name. The gender divide in acting widened again in the late 1970s with the arrival of reserved and contemplative film actors, exemplified by a young Meryl Streep. In 1982, when Pauline Kael decided to bring Mrs Streep down, she dismissed her as too cool and controlled to give a very good performance. Ms Kael accused Ms Streep of only acting with her face, writing that after I’m done with a Streep movie I can’t visualize her from the neck down. Ms. Kael wrote that this might explain why the heroines of Streep don’t appear to be full-fledged characters, and why there are no incidental joys to watching her. The assumption is that what constitutes a great female game is not control but histrionics. Specifically, large geysers of tears. This conception persists. On Sunday night, before Michelle Yeoh’s name was announced as the deserved Best Actress winner, accompanying clips highlighted her characters’ tearful reconciliation with her daughter rather than her multiple physical transformations as she assimilates new personalities and abilities across the multiverse. Ms. Yeoh rose to prominence as an action star who combined death-defying stunts, graceful martial arts and serious acting roles in films like The Heroic Trio, Supercop and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. She can do things that most actors of any genre wouldn’t even attempt. But the role the academy ultimately recognized was one that combined those skills with the emotional displays that fit the existing best actress model.

