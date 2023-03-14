Suniel Shetty CONFIRMS Sanjay Dutt bagged Hera Pheri Part 3: With Sanjay Dutt on board, the film will be a riot of laughter because Sanju’s sense of comedy is AMAZING : Bollywood News





One of the biggest developments in Indian cinema so far this year is that the third part ofHera Phériis ready to roll very soon. Last month, reports surfaced that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are set to star in the film. It then emerged that the trio had shot for a promo and the set photo went viral. Various articles then emerged on the possible casting.bollywood hungamawas the one who revealed that Sanjay Dutt had been cast and had an important role to play in the film. Suniel Shetty CONFIRMS that Sanjay Dutt bagged the third part of Hera Pheri: With Sanjay Dutt on board, the film will be a riot of laughter because Sanju’s sense of comedy is AMAZING Today in an interview with Bombay Times, Suniel Shetty confirmed the casting of Sanjay Dutts. The actor spoke enthusiastically about this development and assured readers that Sanju Baba would take the film to another level. To quote Suniel Shetty, With Sanjay Dutt on board, the film will be a riot of laughter, as Sanju’s sense of comedy is incredible. His comedic timing and body language will addek aur chaandto this project. He will take this to another level. We share a fantastic relationship and that will translate to the screen as well. Last year, fans ofHera PhériSeries were discouraged after it emerged that Akshay Kumar might not be there in the next part. Akshay also admitted that he had to leave the project. However, Akshay Kumar is now back in the series. With that, Suniel Shetty said that only Akshay Kumar can play his character Raju and no one could replace him. He also added that he insisted with Akshay that the next part of Hera Pheris should be our top priority and that Akshay agreed with him. Paresh Rawal, meanwhile, tweeted in November 2022 that Kartik Aaryan had bagged the film. Suniel maintained that Kartik was never meant to replace Akshay Kumar and he has no idea what happened to his character now that Akshay Kumar is back in the film. Finally, Suniel Shetty assured that the third part ofHera Phériwill be an emotional and fun ride, which was also the USP of the first part. He said: It (the first part) had very strong emotions from the common man and their struggles. I firmly believe that the newHera PherI will only work if the emotions are good. Also read: Is it Hera Pheri 3 or Hera Pheri 4? Two versions of Akshay Kumars image create EXCITEMENT as well as hera pheri BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

