A witty thriller from ‘Luminaries’ author Eleanor Catton : NPR







Ever since Ursula K. Le Guin and Edward Abbey lit the fuse in the 1970s, there has been an ever-growing explosion of political eco-fiction. From Octavia Butler and Richard Powers to Amitav Ghosh and Margaret Atwood, novelists are increasingly fascinated by those who fight to save the environment.

Such a group occupies the center of Birnam Woodthe hugely enjoyable new novel by Eleanor Catton, a New Zealander whose previous book, The lights, makes her, at 28, the youngest person to win the Booker Prize. Where that 2013 novel was a wild, woolly beast, Birnam Wood its title comes from macbeth is more curved and more conventional. Filled with utopian hopes, personal betrayals, accidental deaths and profoundly non-accidental murders, this New Zealand book is a witty literary thriller about the collision between eco-idealism and staggering wealth.

The story begins by introducing three twenty-something members of Birnam Wood, a guerrilla collective that seeks to fight capitalism and ecological devastation by growing, legally or illegally, things on unprotected land. planted, public And private. There is Mira, the voluntary and charismatic founder of the group. There’s his exhausted sidekick, Shelley, who does the grumbling work and secretly wants to quit the band. And then there’s Tony, the band’s most radical thinker who returned to the band after several years abroad. He has romantic hopes for himself, and Mira hopes Shelley is quietly hoping to sink.

Mira hears of an unoccupied farmhouse owned by Sir Owen Darvish and his wife Jill, who epitomize the solidity and complacency of well-to-do Kiwis. Mira finds it perfect for a Birnam Wood project. But when she drives there from Christchurch, she finds it has been bought by Robert Lemoine, an elusive American billionaire/drone maker who says he plans to build a survival bunker. Attracted by Mira, Lemoine offers to help finance Birnam Wood. Because her group is in dire need of money, she is interested. But will money from a wealthy benefactor help the group spread its message or corrupt it?

While Catton has sympathy for the great idealism of the Birnam Wood collective, she also sees its fault lines. Indeed, the best of the book takes us inside the heads of the characters to lay bare the illusions, desires, and petty motivations that often go against their dreams. For example, Mira comes across as a sort of modern-day version of Jane Austen’s Emma Catton, who actually scripted a 2020 film adaptation of that novel. Mira’s sense of political righteousness blinds her to her own motives. A disgruntled Shelley accuses her of “rebelling for fun, as she always had, acting as if the rules that bound little people were just too boring and ordinary to apply to her”.

Working in the tradition of the 19th century novel, we hear echoes of George Eliot as well as Austen Catton’s love of confronting his characters with choices and then laying bare the often unintended consequences of what they chose. There’s a brilliant and heartbreaking scene in which Tony, a world-class lawyer, falls out of favor with the group by attacking identity politics and intersectionality. Because of this split, he will end up spying on Lemoine, a move that sends the plot in a crazy new direction.

You see, as our collective heroes navigate their way through ordinary human problems, they’re up against a villain from a 21st century thriller. Lemoine is not just an amoral billionaire with all the compassion of one of his drones. He’s a high-tech villain, with NSA-level spyware and mercenaries to do his bidding. Too bad to be true, he’s so adept at wielding his malice that, despite herself, Catton seems to hold him in some sort of awe.

Normally it would be an artistic flaw for realistic characters like Mira, Shelley, Tony and the Darvishes to face such a comic book villain, and I guess it’s here: what’s starting to look like a novel about a character turns ends with a climax of a genre novel. Still, the story plays like gangbusters: I devoured the over 400 pages in two days.

And by showing the meeting of the collective with Lemoine, Catton draws on a very present feeling of our moment. We live in a time when many environmentalists feel powerless against mega-rich forces that seem capable of plundering the planet as they please and evading any government attempt to control them. In Birnam Woodwe see the consequences of this difference in power, and the results are not pretty.