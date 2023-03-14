Entertainment
Margaret Atwood’s new book is ‘Old Babes in the Wood’ : NPR
Margaret Atwood, arguably one of the greatest living writers, is best known for her incredibly successful, award-winning novels. The Handmaid’s Tale and, more recently, The Wills.
However, she is also an extraordinary novelist and Old Maids in the Woodshis first collection in nearly a decade, is a dazzling mix of stories that explore what it means to be human while showcasing Atwood’s gifted imagination and great sense of humor.
Old Maids in the Woods contains 15 stories, some of which have already appeared in the new yorker And The New York Times Magazine. The collection is divided into three parts. The first and the last, entitled “Tig & Nell” and “Nell & Tig”, revolve around a married couple and look, more or less, at their whole life, what they have done and felt, the people who have marked. , their thoughts. These stories, which taken together look more like a mosaic short story than literary bookends for a collection, offer a deep, heartfelt and captivating look at the details of life. The middle section, titled “My Evil Mother”, is perhaps the crown jewel of this collection and brings together eight unique tales that vary wildly in tone, voice, theme and format. From imaginary interviews and stories told by aliens to the circle of life and a snail trapped in a woman’s body, these tales show Atwood’s signature insight and intellect while showcasing his ability to make people laugh, his chronicler’s eye for detail. , and his unparalleled imagination.
There are no disposable stories in this collection, but several demand their time in the spotlight. “Morte de Smudgie,” about the death of a cat, is a perfect portrayal of the unique kind of grief that follows the loss of a beloved pet. “My Evil Mother” follows a mother-daughter relationship over the years and shows how and why many people end up becoming like their parents. In “The Dead Interview”, Atwood “interviews” author George Orwell through a trance medium. Part homage and part celebratory deconstruction of Orwell’s work and personality, this one gets surprisingly funny and shows how Atwood is above it all as she tries to explain things like the internet, getting “cancelled”, anti-vaxxers and even the month of January. 6 attempted coup in Orwell. Impatient Griselda explores, through the translated voice of an octopus-like alien who doesn’t have all the words needed to communicate perfectly, estrangement and miscommunication. “Bad Teeth” is a fun vignette about friendship that follows two old friends as one of them insists on asking why the other had an affair with a man with bad teeth, but the case doesn’t end. is ever produced.
In “Death by Clamshell”, Hypatia of Alexandria recounts her own murder and offers her thoughts on how she has turned into different things for different groups of people over the centuries since her death. And she does it with a lot of energy and a good sense of humour: “I try to see the bright side of things: I haven’t had to endure the indignities of extreme old age. In “Metempsychosis: or, The Journey of the Soul”, the narrator is a snail whose soul “jumped straight from snail to human” after being sprayed with a homemade, eco-friendly pesticide . The snail’s desire to return to its former form, and its understandable shock at human behavior and practices, quickly turns into a truly eye-opening and heartfelt read about longing and feeling out of place.
Old Maids in the Woods is touching, clever, funny and unique in equal measure. Atwood, who has always had his finger on the pulse of modern society, touches on everything from love and the afterlife to the importance of language and the pandemic (fans of The Handmaid’s Tale you’ll like “Freeforall”, which is a throwback to motherhood themes with a political angle and lots of social commentary). Throughout all of these stories, Atwood’s usual spirit is ever present, and she delivers many memorable characters and lines. “That’s what being human is, I guess: questioning the terms of existence,” says the snail trapped inside a woman in “Metempsychosis.” This line resonates throughout the collection.
It’s been almost a decade since Atwood’s previous short story collection, Stone mattress, has been published. Unsurprisingly, the wait was worth it. Old Maids in the Woods showcases Atwood’s imagination and lifelong obsession with getting to the heart of what makes us human while providing plenty of fun and eye-opening reveals along the way. At this point, Atwood has nothing left to prove. But she writes as if she wants the world to notice her work, and the fire makes it easy for her to react whenever she posts something: We know we need to sit down, read, and be in awe of her talent.
Gabino Iglesias is an author, book reviewer and teacher living in Austin, Texas. Find him on Twitter at @Gabino_Iglesias.
